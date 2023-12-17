"There's no crying in baseball"- When Tom Hanks channeled his inner persona with iconic film dialogue to spread a message of resilience during COVID

In May 2020, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were infected by COVID-19 and were confined in isolation in Australia. Hanks posted a message in X (formerly Twitter) dedicated to all his fans who were worried for him and his wife.

The 'Apollo 13' actor seemed to have drawn inspiration from baseball during one of the hardest times of his life. In his message, the star quoted the iconic dialogue from his 1992 movie 'A League Of Their Own.'

"There's no crying in baseball."

The American actor and filmmaker is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. He is known for his role in the famous 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump.' Hanks has always been an inspiration for others through his work, as each of the roles he portrayed always left a great imprint in the hearts of his fans.

Tom Hanks announced Cleveland's name change to 'Guardians' from 'Indians' in 2021

After Cleveland's MLB team waved goodbye to its century-old moniker, 'the Indians' and took on a new identity, 'the Guardians,' American movie star Tom Hanks addressed this historic change to the fans in 2021. The two-time Oscar winner played a significant role in making a point about why this change made all the sense.

As the announcing voice, the actor requested the fans look at the past and move forward. He mentioned that 'Cleveland' was the main ingredient of the team's name.

“You see, it’s always been Cleveland that is the best part of our name,” Hanks said in the video. “And now it is time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team, and this city, to keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest.”

Hanks has been a Cleveland supporter from a young age. His support for the name 'Guardians' was reportedly based on his broader call for knowing and accepting American history's troubling tales.

