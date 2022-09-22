"There’s gonna be some serious injuries with 61 and 62" "Dogpile for the ball only to give it up for nothing" - MLB fans react to video of frantic dogpiling to catch Aaron Judge's 60th home run ball

You cannot mention the game of baseball today without mentioning the name Aaron Judge. Judge is changing the game of baseball. He currently leads the MLB in RBIs, home runs and batting average.

If he holds these numbers up for the final two weeks of the season, he could be the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. No player has conquered the feat of winning a Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera did it for the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Aaron Judge is also making history this season. With a home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge joined the legendary Babe Ruth as the only Yankees to hit 60 homers in a season.

Since Ruth hit 60 in 1927, New York Yankees fans have not seen 60 home runs come from one of their guys in 95 years. When Aaron Judge lofted his 60th on Tuesday, the ball instantly became a piece of Yankees history.

A video has emerged of Yankees fans piling on top of each other at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Somewhere under the melee of fans, presumably, was Aaron Judge's 60th home run ball.

Understandably, some fans were aghast at what they saw. Fans took to Twitter to offer their own takes on what could only be aptly described as pandemoium in left field.

One fan brought up the fair point that whoever obtains the ball is unlikely to keep it. Another stated that his next home run will likely result in an even bigger dogpile in the bleachers.

There is an unspoken rule in baseball that fans hand over balls that have resulted in significant milestones back to the players. If you do not observe this rule, the usher will happily take it off of you.

Aaron Judge is standing on the precipice of history

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

Judge now has only two more home runs to go before he surpasses the record for most home runs in a single season. The existing record was set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris during the 1961 season.

Based on what we have seen from Judge this season, it is all but certain that he will set the record this season. We can also expect the fan antics to be just as colorful when he does.

