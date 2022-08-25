“There’s no s** before a game" - Kate Upton gets candid in an interview with Andy Cohen, reveals unique pregame ritual with husband Justin Verlander

MLB star Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton was once asked about the couple’s sex life during the baseball season. She responded with sincerity and humor. Upton appeared on host Andy Cohen’s show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2017.

Upton revealed that there are no intimate relations prior to a game.

“There's no sex before a game — absolutely none. And also what I've found out is that if he plays well, there's no sex after either. Because he's exhausted!"

Upton added:

“It’s kind of a buzzkill for me."

Here’s the full clip from the show featuring Kate Upton.

Kate Upton, who is a model by profession, is best known for first appearing in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2011. Kate was also the subject of the 100th anniversary “Vanity Fair” cover.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s cute love story

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Rumors of their romance sparked in 2012 and the duo made their relationship public in 2013.

Verlander and Upton got engaged in 2016. About the proposal, Upton told E! News:

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while. So, I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Verlander and Upton married in 2017 in Italy – the same year Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros.

Upton shared some breath-taking photos from the wedding.

"❤️" - Kate Upton

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in November 2018, just days before the birth of their daughter Genevieve on November 7.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend. Every day you inspire me to want to be better.” - Justin Verlander

Verlander and Upton took a break from social media in 2020 to spend some quality time together. Upton appeared on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in April 2021 and said that Verlander is "the best dad" to their daughter.

“He’s always so involved. He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So, I still am a little bitter about that.”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebreate the 2017 World Series championship - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven.

Upton has also appeared in the films “Tower Heist,” “The Other Woman,” and “The Layover.” Verlander, who previously played for the Detroit Tigers, is a nine-time MLB All-Star and has won many awards, including the American League Cy Young Award and the AL Most Valuable Player Award, among others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt