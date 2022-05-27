"These have to be the worst ones yet" "I can't decide if I absolutely love it or absolutely hate it" - MLB fans give new Colorado Rockies city connect jerseys mixed reviews on Twitter

This morning, the Colorado Rockies released their 2022 City Connect jerseys. Ever since Major League Baseball partnered with Nike before the 2019 season, they have been releasing special alternate uniforms under the City Connect line. The purpose of these uniforms is to pay homage to the city and the surrounding area of each MLB team.

Since MLB and Nike have been doing the City Connect jerseys, there have been mixed receptions for each team; some jerseys were absolutely hated by fans and some were loved. MLB and the Colorado Rockies released these uniforms earlier today, May 27, and so far fans are giving the jerseys mixed reviews on Twitter.

Fans can not make up their mind on new Colorado Rockies jerseys

"These have to be the worst ones yet..." - @ Mike

This Twitter user hates these jerseys, going so far as to say that they are the worst out of the City Connect line. Being the worst out of the entire line is a hard feat, considering there are some ugly jerseys!

"I can't decide if I absolutely love it or absolutely hate it" - @Lo

Similar to many others, this Twitter user is currently undecided about the uniforms. They could definitely look worse, and teams have worn worse uniforms in the past.

"Gotta give credit when its due, these are nice. Would have liked some blue on the jersey tho" - @ Give Credit When It's Due

It is easy for fans to hate on something that is new and different. Often when the City Connect jerseys come out, they get really bad reception at first, and then people start to like them.

"It's literally just the Colorado license plate copy and pasted onto a jersey" - @ Lucas

Some Rockies fans who are from Colorado are saying that it looks just like the Colorado license plate. Although that is the concept of the jersey, some think it is just cheesy and lazy.

"There is an adult slow pitch softball team in the majors now?" - @ Byron Anderson

With the colored uniform pants and the white belts, you can see why many are saying that these look like men's slow pitch softball jerseys. The City Connect jerseys are all about experimenting with new things and breaking traditional uniform rules, so it makes sense for these jerseys to have colored pants.

"It definitely fits Colorado but the color way and caps stink!" - @ Alejandro

The Colorado Rockies colorway usually has purple as the primary color, so many fans like the theme, but wish that the uniforms were purple rather than green.

"Now I'm craving a Coors Light" - @ pumpkin escobar

There is a similar resemblance between the packaging for Coors Light beer and the Rockies new jerseys. Hopefully, people do not start calling these the Coors Light jerseys!

"history will not look fondly upon these threads" - P McHugh

Most people say things like this when an MLB team releases jerseys that are new and different. There has been a pattern with the City Connect jerseys; the reception is horrible at first, and then the fans grow to like them. These Colorado Rockies uniforms will probably end up with many more thumbs up.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt