"They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments" - When Mike Trout called for disciplinary action against Astros players for sign stealing scandal

The Houston Astros were a juggernaut of a team during the 2017 season. They won 101 games and took home the organization's first World Series title since they were founded in 1962.

During the 2018 season, they won 103 games, a franchise best at the time. Unfortunately, they lost to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, who won the World Series that season.

However, during the offseason in 2019, The Athletic reported that the team had used electronics to steal the signs of opposing pitchers. The report struck a nerve with those who hold the sport close to their heart, especially other professional baseball players like Mike Trout.

"It's sad for baseball. It's tough. They cheated. I don't agree with the punishments, the players are not getting anything," stated Trout.

For the Astros, none of the players who were a part of the team during their sign-stealing days were punished. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believed the players had already paid the price. Instead, former general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch were punished.

"It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys' careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough. Me going up to the plate knowing what was coming - it would be pretty fun up there" said Trout.

Trout does not understand how the players were not punished at all for partaking in the sign stealing. Some players lost their jobs as a result of Houston's sign-stealing. Former big league pitcher Mike Bolsinger pitched his last game in the majors against Houston in 2017. After learning of the team's cheating scandal, Bolsinger filed a civil suit against the Astros.

Houston Astros players still feel the sting of the sing-stealing scandal

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four

While the league formally punished none of the Houston players, that does not mean they got off Scot-free. Players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman constantly get booed by opposing fanbases while they walk up to the plate.

It does not stop there, though. Even former Houston shortstop Carlos Correa gets constantly booed for his connection to the sign-stealing scandal.

Until their playing careers are over, this trend will likely continue. The sign-stealing scandal largely agitated fans of other teams, but no more so than Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros and feel the title should have been revoked. However, Manfred has no plans for that in the future.

