“They’ll be really good again" - Yankees manager predicts yet another strong season for AL East rivals Orioles

As the 2024 MLB season approaches, the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles is heating up once again. In a surprising turn of events, Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently shared his candid thoughts on the Orioles, offering a refreshingly honest perspective that has caught the attention of fans.

During a recent press conference, Aaron Boone was asked about the Yankees' biggest challengers in the AL East division. While most expected him to name the defending champion Boston Red Sox or the perennially competitive Tampa Bay Rays, Boone's response took a different direction.

“I think they’ll be really good again. Looking forward to that challenge. Obviously, they've obviously fully recovered from their rebuilding and assembled a talented group of young players. It’s the American League East,” Aaron Boone said.

The media responded to Aaron Boone's remarks with firm criticism, even if the Orioles were having a fantastic AL East tournament. The Yankees captain, however, remained firm in his evaluation, pointing to the Orioles' offseason actions as causes for hope.

Aaron Boone's remarks were particularly good given the all-time rivalry between both teams. For decades, the two teams have faced each other in heated battles. Each victory carried extra weight and significance. The Yanks have often been the dominant force in the AL East, while the Orioles have experienced periods of success mixed with prolonged failures.

As the season gets closer, Boone's comments have made the rivalry between the Yankees and Orioles more interesting. While the Yankees are still expected to be the best team in their division, if the Orioles do much better than before, it could lead to some surprising and exciting moments during the season.

Aaron Boone believes that All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman is ready to compete

Aaron Boone believes that their offseason acquisition, Marcus Stroman, is really eager to play this season. He recently reflected on how the 2x All-Star has been working hard to get ready.

Aaron Boone explained that, even though his All-Star pitcher has accomplished a lot, he still wants to do a lot better. He said:

“I feel like he's in a place he wants to be. I think he's assimilated into our clubhouse very seamlessly. I think he's comfortable. I think he's happy. I think he's excited to compete on the biggest stages in baseball."

The former Blue Jays star’s determination and drive to keep improving is what makes him so special. And Boone seems to be optimistic about the fact that this mindset will surely help Stroman have an outstanding year with the Bronx Bombers.

