"They need a new replay system, this one sucks" "Only sport that is more atrocious at reviews than NFL" - New York Yankees fans furious with replay system following play at first base

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins faced off in the final game of a four-game series tonight. During the 8th inning, a ground ball that was thrown to pitcher Wandy Peralta appeared to beat the runner to the base. However, the runner was called safe.
The New York Yankees ended up having the umpires review the call, but even after looking at multiple angles, the call remained. This had Yankees manager Aaron Boone visibly upset as he argued with the home plate umpire.
"Clearly out and still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it" - Talkin' Yanks
This had many Yankees fans furious. One fan could not believe that the call was safe and is calling for a new replay system to be implemented.
One fan believes that MLB's replay system is the worst among all professional sports leagues.
The review system has been questionable this season.
It truly is an unbelievable call to make after reviewing the play.
The replay may have cost the team two runs. Shortly after this, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa belted out a two-run home run to give the team a 4-2 lead.
"Correa's 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankees Stadium!" - Talkin' Baseball
Peralta had the ball pinned against his body and was clearly on first base. A truly horrendous call by the umpiring crew.
Overall, a horrible call by the MLB umpires, potentially costing the New York Yankees the game.
New York Yankees: What's on Tap?
Following tonight's tough loss, the Yankees will host a critical three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The two teams previously met last weekend in Tampa, with the Rays taking two out of three games in the series.
The Yankees' division lead in the AL East is 5 games and the Rays are on a roll as of late, winning eight out of their past ten games. The Yankees have a chance to either pull away from the rest of the pack in the division or allow both the Blue Jays and Rays a legitimate shot at taking over the lead.
The first pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT. The game can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.