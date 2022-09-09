"They need a new replay system, this one sucks" "Only sport that is more atrocious at reviews than NFL" - New York Yankees fans furious with replay system following play at first base

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins faced off in the final game of a four-game series tonight. During the 8th inning, a ground ball that was thrown to pitcher Wandy Peralta appeared to beat the runner to the base. However, the runner was called safe.

The New York Yankees ended up having the umpires review the call, but even after looking at multiple angles, the call remained. This had Yankees manager Aaron Boone visibly upset as he argued with the home plate umpire.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it https://t.co/kXkWsNWiPe

"Clearly out and still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it" - Talkin' Yanks

This had many Yankees fans furious. One fan could not believe that the call was safe and is calling for a new replay system to be implemented.

One fan believes that MLB's replay system is the worst among all professional sports leagues.

Alan Potter @AlanPotter24 @TalkinYanks Leave it to MLB to be the only sport that is more atrocious at reviews than the NFL. Congrats! No wonder MLB fan base is dying @TalkinYanks Leave it to MLB to be the only sport that is more atrocious at reviews than the NFL. Congrats! No wonder MLB fan base is dying

The review system has been questionable this season.

It truly is an unbelievable call to make after reviewing the play.

Princess 💕 @NYYprincess33 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it https://t.co/kXkWsNWiPe How in the fuck can anyone with eye sight say he’s safe?? twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… How in the fuck can anyone with eye sight say he’s safe?? twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

The replay may have cost the team two runs. Shortly after this, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa belted out a two-run home run to give the team a 4-2 lead.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Correa’s 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankee Stadium! Correa’s 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankee Stadium! https://t.co/ReKSGi11fv

"Correa's 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankees Stadium!" - Talkin' Baseball

Peralta had the ball pinned against his body and was clearly on first base. A truly horrendous call by the umpiring crew.

Michael Fisher @FishSTL twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it https://t.co/kXkWsNWiPe Complete BS. He had it pinned against his body and he obviously stepped on the bag first. Cost us 2 runs. Embarrassing. #RepBX Complete BS. He had it pinned against his body and he obviously stepped on the bag first. Cost us 2 runs. Embarrassing. #RepBX twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

Overall, a horrible call by the MLB umpires, potentially costing the New York Yankees the game.

New York Yankees: What's on Tap?

Giancarlo Stanton walks back in frustration following tonight's Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees game.

Following tonight's tough loss, the Yankees will host a critical three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The two teams previously met last weekend in Tampa, with the Rays taking two out of three games in the series.

The Yankees' division lead in the AL East is 5 games and the Rays are on a roll as of late, winning eight out of their past ten games. The Yankees have a chance to either pull away from the rest of the pack in the division or allow both the Blue Jays and Rays a legitimate shot at taking over the lead.

The first pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT. The game can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

