In March 2020, a video of New York Yankees All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole playing a game of catch with his wife and former UCLA softball player Amy Crawford went viral.

Back then, it was the height of the Pandemic, and MLB suspended all spring training activities. This left Gerrit in quarantine with his wife, Amy. With a lot of free time in hand, the athletic duo partook in playing catch on their front lawn and gave everybody relationship goals.

Amy Crawford played softball at the University of California, Los Angeles. She assisted the UCLA Bruins, the University of California's softball team, in winning the Women's College World Series in 2010.

The sensational clip of Mr. and Mrs. Cole playing catch was filmed by none other than Yankees manager Aaron Boone. As per YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, Aaron mentioned:

“I had to do something, so I figured I’d film them. They’re a pretty athletic duo, going at it there on the front lawn.”

Wondering what Aaron was doing at Gerrit's house? Apparently, he paid a visit to his new home.

Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy Crawford's pregnancy anouncement in March 2020

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole with his wife and son at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy was pregnant with their first child when the video of the pair surfaced online.

In January 2020, Amy took to her Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy and wrote:

"2020: a year of new beginnings. New city, new team, and a new member of the family! Baby Cole is arriving in June and we are overjoyed."

Finally, in June 2020, Caden arrived, bringing lots of joy to Gerrit and Amy.

"Caden arrived just in time to see Opening Day and his dad’s first start as a Yankee. Definitely did not anticipate that, but I love that our son gets to be a part of this memory for us. It all feels sweeter getting to share it with him." - Amy Crawford

In June 2022, Caden turned two!

Currently, Amy and Gerrit are expecting their second child.

"Yankee Family Day 🤍Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon! Due at the ball drop." - Amy Crawford

MLB fans are looking forward to the birth of the little munchkin to round out the Cole family.

