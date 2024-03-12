"They’re very similar in what they do" - Red Sox manager Alex Cora compares prospect Marcelo Mayer to Carlos Correa following stunning debut

The Boston Red Sox's promising prospect Marcelo Mayer made a spectacular debut in Spring Training on Monday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora compared Mayer’s potential to Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Cora is among the individuals who know Correa the best as they have a prior connection at Houston Astros. Cora was the bench coach in the 2016-17 season and Correa was an Astros player from 2015 to 2021.

"I'm very impressed with how calm he is in the batter's box," Cora told MassLive.

“He took a changeup for a ball, then he took a strike, then he went the other way. He’s a good player. He understands the game. And the double play (he turned) was great — the release."

The manager also seemed to be willing to get the two players together so that the former Astros star could help Mayer in his player development.

“He reminded me a lot of Carlos (Correa) with the release on that double play — straight over the top and with something behind it," Cora added.

“Now that I (notice) it, and Carlos is somewhere (near) here (with the neighboring Minnesota Twins), it would be cool to, somehow, someway get them together and have them talk a little bit. They’re very similar. It would be good, at one point, to get them connected because they’re very similar in what they do."

Marcelo Mayer made his MLB Spring Training debut on Monday, hitting a double to left field and then completing a double play. Last season, he suffered a shoulder injury, preventing him from playing in his last Minor League game until August.

Alex Cora could leave the Red Sox next season

Alex Cora is in the last year of his current deal as the Red Sox manager. The 48-year-old is expected to enter free agency next fall.

According to reports, Cora and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow are interested in working together this season on a trial basis before deciding whether or not to form a long-term partnership.

"New Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey is seen as a potential replacement if Cora leaves," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Thursday.

Although nothing is official, it appears the Red Sox are keeping out options for the future.

