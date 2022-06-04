"They were waiting for Girardi to get fired, now it's time for the World Series" - Philadelphia Phillies fans overjoyed after Kyle Schwarber smashes a massive home run against Los Angeles Angels

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and new acquisition Kyle Schwarber hit an absolute monster home run in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He hit the home run in the first at-bat of the game and set the tone for the Phillies' 10-0 blowout victory.

"First pitch? No problem!" - @ Phillies

The irony is that this home run came just hours after former Phillies manager Joe Girardi was fired from his managerial duties. Many believe he was the reason for the team's struggles this season. Because the first pitch in the post-Girardi era was a home run, a lot of Phillies fans took to Twitter to comment.

Philadelphia Phillies fans react to Shwarber home run

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck @Phillies They were waiting for Girardi to get fired, now it's time for the World Series run babyyyyyyyy!

"They were waiting for Girardi to get fired, now it's time for the World Series run babyyyyyyyy!" - @ TRAFON

Many Phillies fans are optimistic about the new era of baseball in Philadelphia. Although there are other issues with the team aside from their former manager, this might be a step in the right direction for the team.

Mike @ChaiMike26 @Phillies He's got 99 problems but first pitch ain't one

"He's got 99 problems but first pitch ain't one" - @ Mike

This play on words based on a Jay-Z song is spot-on. First-pitch home runs are extremely rare, but Schwarber had no problem producing one.

"Trout wished he was here." - @ Otis

Since the Los Angeles Angels were playing the Phillies, Mike Trout was in town. Trout is from New Jersey and grew up a Phillies fan. It has been rumored that he considered signing there a few seasons ago. Maybe he is regretting his decision a little bit after tonight.

"If he could bat better than .190 I'd cheer louder" - @ Billsandphils

Although Shwarber did hit a missile to start the game, it does not distract from his dissappointing performance so far for the Philadelphia Phillies, and he needs to pick it up fast.

R . Hunte @AceMasterLOCXl2



Kyle Schwarber hits HR on first AB of Opening Day 2.0.



R . Hunte @AceMasterLOCXl2



Kyle Schwarber hits HR on first AB of Opening Day 2.0.



Idk whether I should be excited or concerned. @Phillies

"Kyle Schwarber hits HR on first AB of Opening Day Kyle Schwarber hits HR on first AB of Opening Day 2.0. Idk whether I should be excited or concerned." - @ R. Hunte

Many Philadelphia Phillies fans were calling this game Opening Day 2.0 since it is the first game without Girardi. According to them, it can only be up from here.

"Welcome to the month of Kyle Schwarber" - @ depressed phillies fan

The month of June is very special for Kyle Schwarber, as he is known to perform at his best during this month. Last year, Shwarber hit 18 home runs in just 27 games over the course of June. Maybe he is on a mission to repeat that and save his season.

"It was all #JoeGirardi fault" - @ Dinomite14

Although Joe Girardi was at the helm for the Philadelphia Phillies for their dissapointing 2022 start, he cannot receive sole blame for the team's poor performance. However, Schwarber's first-pitch home run after Girardi's departure certainly does not help his case.

