"They will sell millions and price won't matter" - MLB fans react as Shohei Ohtani followers in Japan pay up to $510 for Dodgers jerseys

Ever since Shohei Ohtani joined the LA Dodgers this off-season for a mammoth $700 million deal, the team has been an instant favorite in the player's native land, Japan, amongst the player's loyal followers.

According to AP Sports, Dodgers jerseys in Japan are sold for as high as $510. If converted to Yen, the value hits a whooping ¥‎76,979.40. The caps sold in Japan are reportedly priced at $150.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans were stunned after knowing how much the Dodgers' Japanese followers are paying for each jersey and cap. Even though some thought that the prices wouldn't matter and the team would end up selling millions, many have reacted to such high pricing, calling it a "joke."

One fan wrote:

"They will sell millions and price won't matter."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles side made a huge investment this offseason by signing the two-way phenom in the record-breaking deal. However, Ohtani is one of the biggest superstars, not only in baseball but in the world of sports.

Hence, he is very marketable, the proof of which is quite visible in the Japanese market, where Ohtani's followers are willing to pay such high prices for the Dodgers merchandise.

Shohei Ohtani set to start throwing program after returning from Seoul Series, per manager Dave Roberts

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is set to start his throwing programs once he returns to America following the Seoul Series.

“Once we get back to the States, he is going to start his throwing program, which he hasn’t started yet. We’ll see how that progression goes. If his arm is healthy enough, we’ll have that conversation in the field,” Roberts said (via AP News).

Ohtani hasn't pitched since last July, but his pitching prowess is not unknown. The Dodgers would hope that the former AL MVP gets back his two-way ability soon enough, although reports suggest he won't be pitching this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.