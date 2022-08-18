"They won in spite of Kimbrel, not because of him" "Is anyone ever comfortable with Kimbrel pitching?" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans doubt Craig Kimbrel as the closer despite win over Milwaukee Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business against the Milwaukee Brewers, defeating them 2-1 in Milwaukee, but still had drama thanks to Craig Kimbrel. This was a low scoring affair that the Dodgers were happy to get out of with a win. Closer Craig Kimbrel was the focal point of the post-game reactions, with many doubting his ability to be the closer for this talented Dodgers team.

Kimbrel gave up a hit in the ninth inning that spiked the anxiety of Dodgers fans across the country. Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star and one of the best relief pitchers of his generation. However, with a 4.57 ERA, Kimbrel has not been at his best this season.

Many Los Angeles Dodgers fans lose confidence when he comes into the game, not gain confidence.

The Dodgers have the best record in the MLB, but their fans are still looking for ways to improve.

At the end of the day, they did manage to secure a win over a very good Milwaukee Brewers team. Regardless of how they got there, they did still win.

レンマル(Renmaru) @Renmaru2501 @Dodgers Nice game! It's big to be able to win one like this! … 9th inning Kimbrel is very scary @Dodgers Nice game! It's big to be able to win one like this! … 9th inning Kimbrel is very scary https://t.co/KQc1ZVoyBi

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on an important October. If they want to win postseason games, they will need elite performances from their closer Craig Kimbrel.

DoZay @DoZay1 @Dodgers October is gonna be so damn stressful with Kimbrel on the mound to close games. @Dodgers October is gonna be so damn stressful with Kimbrel on the mound to close games. 😳

The Dodgers are a great, well-rounded team, but some fans won't be satisfied until they reach perfection.

FireRobManfred @cwrozzi @Dodgers A great game by all pitchers but Kimbrel. @Dodgers A great game by all pitchers but Kimbrel.

At almost any other point in his career, Craig Kimbrel was feared on the mound while being loved by his team's fans.

melissa @mulisssa @Dodgers Still got the W with kimbrel closing @Dodgers Still got the W with kimbrel closing https://t.co/4daKj3rlug

That no longer seems to be the case after a season's worth of struggles.

Jay @Blue_Jay_13 @Dodgers Craig Kimbrel almost messed that up again, he needs to go! @Dodgers Craig Kimbrel almost messed that up again, he needs to go!

It is important to remember, the Los Angeles Dodgers won this game. It is hard to imagine how much more visceral the response would have been if they had ended up losing.

val @valtics @Dodgers CRAIG DID THE IMPOSSIBLE!! (and still almost messed it up) @Dodgers CRAIG DID THE IMPOSSIBLE!! (and still almost messed it up)

This was a win that did not feel like a win for many of the Dodgers' passionate fans.

Kimosabe @Socalfan73



He just can’t



You cannot have a closer so bad who CONSISTENTLY puts 2 or 3 men on base even if he gets a save



Let’s hope this damn thing put to rest when Treinen back and hopefully looks good @Dodgers Roberts can’t beat his chestHe just can’tYou cannot have a closer so bad who CONSISTENTLY puts 2 or 3 men on base even if he gets a saveLet’s hope this damn thing put to rest when Treinen back and hopefully looks good @Dodgers Roberts can’t beat his chest He just can’t You cannot have a closer so bad who CONSISTENTLY puts 2 or 3 men on base even if he gets a save Let’s hope this damn thing put to rest when Treinen back and hopefully looks good

Like it or not, Craig Kimbrel will likely be the closing pitcher for the Dodgers in October, and that's a good thing.

Craig Kimbrel brings a wealth of playoff experience to the Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Boston Red Sox pitcher Kimbrel

When the Dodgers enter the postseason, they will want to do so armed with all of the experience they can find. While many players were also present for their 2020 World Series championship, extra experience is always a good thing.

Kimbrel brings that added experience from his time with the Boston Red Sox. If he can return to form, the Dodgers will be very tough to beat in October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif