“This is absolutely insane” “That’s how you lose in the first round” - Toronto Blue Jays fans disgruntled by strange plan to utilize star pitcher Alek Manoah in playoff push

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed a potential usage plan for Alek Manoah that has fans scratching their heads. In a scenario where the final game of the season will dictate home-field advantage for the playoffs, Schneider intends to start Manoah. This is a bold strategy, as it would likely mean that the All-Star pitcher is unavailable for the first series.

Shi Davidi reported on this contingency plan via Twitter.

The final opponent the Blue Jays face in the regular season is the Baltimore Orioles.

The only possible reason for this is if Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays place tremendous value on home field advantage. Alek Manoah has been one of the best pitchers for the Blue Jays, with a remarkable 2.40 ERA this season.

Calling this plan controversial would be an understatement, as it is almost universally despised.

There is a chance that this plan will never reach fruition, but nothing is certain at this point.

A first-round exit is almost unacceptable for the Blue Jays this season. Especially if they fail to play one of the best pitchers in the MLB.

With this contingency plan raising the anxiety level of the fanbase, winning now and securing home field advantage is paramount.

There are some who theorize that this plan comes at the behest of ownership. Hosting playoff games in the wildcard round would lead to an increase in revenue. However, if that temporary revenue boost comes at the cost of an early exit, it will not be worth it. The opportunity cost is simply too high for a team to take that risk.

Some believe that risking Alek Manoah is worth securing home-field advantage. Getting to play at home is certainly the edge that every team would like.

The Toronto Blue Jays have the chance to avoid this plan from ever seeing action, and their fans are desperate for that outcome.

Alek Manoah is a key piece for the Blue Jays, and not using him in the playoffs could be a huge mistake.

The Toronto Blue Jays would regret not having Alek Manoah in the playoffs

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

The Toronto Blue Jays need to keep things simple and have their best players play in the playoffs. For their starting pitchers, there is none better than Alek Manoah. While the allure of home-field advantage is tempting, winning a playoff game is better.

The Blue Jays hope to go far in the playoffs this season, but they won't get there until they get past the wildcard round.

