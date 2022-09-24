“This is Dave actually being quite critical of CK” “How much more does Dave need to see?” - Los Angeles Dodgers fans express complete lack of faith in closer Craig Kimbrel with playoffs looming

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of an incredible season but it doesn’t mean that they have nothing to address ahead of the postseason. One of those issues being the effectiveness of closer Craig Kimbrel.

He gave away a go-ahead homer to Christian Walker on Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The outing ultimately turned out to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented:

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 Dave Roberts on Craig Kimbrel: “I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit. … I’ve got to continue to look at this. We’ve got to have our best guys at the backend.” Dave Roberts on Craig Kimbrel: “I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit. … I’ve got to continue to look at this. We’ve got to have our best guys at the backend.”

Gary Alvarez @glalvarez_1 @MMoreno1015 How much more does Dave need to see? He's had all season, now we've come to the end and he's not put anybody else in that position to even get the feel of the pressure. @MMoreno1015 How much more does Dave need to see? He's had all season, now we've come to the end and he's not put anybody else in that position to even get the feel of the pressure.

CT3’s Piercing Blue Eyes @ThinkingBlu @glalvarez_1 @MMoreno1015 This is Dave actually being quite critical of CK. He’s being as diplomatic as he can while basically saying there are other guys he can go to at the backend. He’d like CK to be one of those guys, but if not, there are other guys. DR understands his players better than any of us. @glalvarez_1 @MMoreno1015 This is Dave actually being quite critical of CK. He’s being as diplomatic as he can while basically saying there are other guys he can go to at the backend. He’d like CK to be one of those guys, but if not, there are other guys. DR understands his players better than any of us.

RFlo @socalFLO @ThinkingBlu @glalvarez_1 @MMoreno1015 Agree! Last time LA had closer issues, DR sat him in 2020. While others may fear DR will live and die with CK, DR will not roll the dice with someone that has been unreliable during the postseason @ThinkingBlu @glalvarez_1 @MMoreno1015 Agree! Last time LA had closer issues, DR sat him in 2020. While others may fear DR will live and die with CK, DR will not roll the dice with someone that has been unreliable during the postseason ✌️

The Dodgers acquired Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox back in April with the hope of solidifying their ninth inning.

Despite posting a 5.09 ERA with the White Sox last year, the Dodgers thought that Kimbrel had the necessary attributes to close games. That optimism, however, hasn’t turned into success.

MLB @MLB



Christian Walker's 36th HR gives the CLUTCH.Christian Walker's 36th HR gives the @Dbacks the lead! CLUTCH.Christian Walker's 36th HR gives the @Dbacks the lead! https://t.co/3mSfaI65wC

Joey @dankguy @MMoreno1015 there's 12 games left, hes been terrible all year. what else is there to see?? there's been nothing all year that would suggest hes gonna be able to lock down 1 run leads in the postseason vs elite hitting. he doesnt miss bats or pitch clean innings. rip the bandaid off NOW! DFA! @MMoreno1015 there's 12 games left, hes been terrible all year. what else is there to see?? there's been nothing all year that would suggest hes gonna be able to lock down 1 run leads in the postseason vs elite hitting. he doesnt miss bats or pitch clean innings. rip the bandaid off NOW! DFA!

Kimbrel has struggled to find consistency all year. He has notched nine scoreless outings, but has allowed at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances. Fans are running extremely thin on patience, and understandably so.

Dean Maquindamg @DMaquindamg @MMoreno1015 I just hate Dave Roberts making excuses for this guy like he did with kenley. Kimbrel should be released.no ifs no buts. @MMoreno1015 I just hate Dave Roberts making excuses for this guy like he did with kenley. Kimbrel should be released.no ifs no buts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally run out of patience with Craig Kimbrel

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts confirmed the writing on the wall. Craig Kimbrel will not be the team’s closer for the remainder of the regular season.

Juan Toribio @juanctoribio #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they’re going to take Craig Kimbrel out of the closer role. #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they’re going to take Craig Kimbrel out of the closer role.

Juan Toribio @juanctoribio #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they won’t name a closer. They’re going to give opportunities to multiple guys. #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they won’t name a closer. They’re going to give opportunities to multiple guys.

Speaking on the decision, Roberts said (via MLB.com):

“I talked to him today and right now, the plan is to change roles and just kind of get him in position to pitch in different innings and different situations. He was very open to doing whatever was best for the ballclub. I feel good about it.”

In Kimbrel's place, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try out various names in that role until the postseason gets underway. Given the comfortable position the Dodgers find themselves in, they have plenty of breathing space to try various permutations.

