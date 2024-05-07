"This is his dream day" - Josh Hader's wife Maria documents son Lucas' adorable golf session with Astros star dad

For relief pitcher Josh Hader, time spent with his toddler son Lucas is precious, especially during the busy days of the season. As per his wife's social media, Hader was able to spend Monday in one of the most fulfilling ways possible.

Maria, Josh's wife, took to Instagram on Monday to show off how her family was utilizing Hader's day off. Maria's story featured Josh and Lucas enjoying some golf, with the time spent alongside his dad representing the toddler's "dream day."

Maria Hader captured her husband Josh and their son Lucas bonding over some golf

The father-son time was made possible due to a day off on Monday for Hader's team, the Houston Astros. The respite comes after a weekend series with the Seattle Mariners. On Tuesday, Hader and the Astros will kick off a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

A former NL saves leader, Josh Hader has struggled uncharacteristically since joining his new team. In January, the Maryland native signed a four-year, $95 million deal, but has failed to recapture the success of years past in 2024. Currently, Hader is 1-3 on the season with a 6.14 ERA across 15 appearances.

"Josh Hader in 2023: 8 earned runs (61 games). Josh Hader in 2024: 10 earned runs (15 games). In the first year of a 5-year, $95 million contract." - Will Desautelle III

Unfortunately for the Astros, their fortunes this year have mirrored those of their highest-paid reliever. Now with a record of 12-22, the defending AL West champs are fourth in their division, seven games behind the Seattle Mariners, who took two out of three games in the divisional series this weekend.

Josh Hader is as confounded by his struggles as everyone else

Once regarded as possibly the most effective reliever in the game, Josh Hader has not been able to limit opposing bats with much regularity at all this season. Now with a combined 4.44 ERA, the Houston Astros' bullpen was among one of the worst figures in the game.

After he gave up one run in one inning on Sunday, contributing to his team's loss, Hader offered an even response to the media:

"It's baseball man, nothing is ever easy in this game. On paper, it always looks easier, but you go to go out there and do what you do, and execute."

With the Astros now staring down the possibility of their worst season in a decade, Hader will need to find his form and fast.

