“This is gold” “Are you guys getting flashbacks yet?” - Boston Red Sox fans get a blast from the past as former legends David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez FaceTime former teammate

The Boston Red Sox are a team with some lucky fans. Red Sox fans have generations of history and baseball excellence to reflect upon within their organization. This spirit sustains fans of the team when things might not be doing so well on the field.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez FaceTimed Kevin Millar while he was in the Red Sox booth 🤣 David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez FaceTimed Kevin Millar while he was in the Red Sox booth 🤣 https://t.co/4SJ07n7VW4

Last night, during a commercial break in a game at Fenway against the Detroit Tigers, Red Sox fans got a blast from the past. Sox legends David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and Kevin Millar came together in a sequence that reminded the fans of some former talent on the team.

Big Papi and Manny Ramirez take part in live broadcast of Boston Red Sox

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar played for the Sox from 2003 to 2005. In that time, he won the 2004 World Series championship alongside teammates Manny Ramirez and Big Papi.

🗣 @allsport_facts @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Shower with someone for 3 years I guess you’re just bonded forever @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Shower with someone for 3 years I guess you’re just bonded forever

During last night's game against the Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston, the crowd got a surprise. David "Big Papi" Ortiz engaged in a video call with Millar, who was in the NESN press booth at Fenway during a commercial break.

Ortiz could be seen seated beside the Red Sox dugout. Ramirez was on his phone and was also communicating directly with Millar in the Red Sox press booth.

In 12 years in the MLB, Millar hit 190 home runs to go along with his 699 career RBIs.

Fans took to Twitter to reminisce about the times when Ortiz and Ramirez were some of the most game-changing hitters ever to put on a Boston Red Sox uniform.

𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕝 𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕪𝕨𝕠𝕠𝕕 @PhilHollywood @JomboyMedia It does my heart good to see David Ortiz out enjoying life and conducting antics with the guys. @JomboyMedia It does my heart good to see David Ortiz out enjoying life and conducting antics with the guys.

Ortiz originally signed with the Minnesota Twins in 1997. He would spend the first five years of his career in the Twin Cities before coming to Boston in 2003. He then spent 13 years with the club and won a pair of World Series championships.

Manny Ramirez played for the Red Sox between 2001 and 2008, earning an All-Star designation in each of his years playing for the Red Sox. Ramirez played other locations, including Taiwan, before retiring from baseball about a decade ago.

It was a fun and intimate way for Red Sox fans to reconnect with the former players. Each has authored some of the most memorable moments in recent history for the Boston Red Sox organization.

