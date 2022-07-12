Create
"This is gonna be epic" "He’s either gonna do horrendously or shock everyone" - MLB Twitter hyped up after Albert Pujols confirms spot in the All-Star Home Run derby

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 12, 2022 07:06 AM IST

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols sent fans into a frenzy when it was announced that he would be participating in the Home Run Derby. Albert Pujols is in what is likely the final season of his legendary career. The entire All-Star weekend is an opportunity for fans around the MLB to celebrate his achievements.

Albert Pujols has been one of the best offensive players of the last 20 years. While his numbers have not been mind-blowing this season, many fans are still thrilled with the announcement.

The news was first broken by Katie Woo of the Athletic via Twitter.

BREAKING: Albert Pujols will participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby, sources tell @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/cardinals…

It did not take long for this news to ignite the imaginations of baseball fans all over the world. One of the best home run hitters of all time, getting one last shot to prove he's still got it. Hollywood could not have written a better story.

@katiejwoo @TheAthletic this is gonna be epic

With expectations this high, there are really only two potential outcomes. Both on opposite sides of the spectrum and both cause for a tremendous amount of discussion.

@katiejwoo @TheAthletic He’s either gonna do horrendously or shock everyone

The All-Star festivites are meant to celebrate the game we all love. There is no better way to do that than by giving Albert Pujols one last crack at history.

Albert Pujols will compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby and fans are loving it

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Detroit Tigers
This year's All-Star weekend has already generated plenty of fan interest, with this latest announcement pushing it over the top. Pujols has a whopping 684 homers in his extraordinary career. Despite the wishes of many, the dingers hit during the Home Run Derby will not count towards that impressive total.

This rules. Let every home run he hits count toward his total to 700 twitter.com/katiejwoo/stat…

Albert Pujols was with the Los Angeles Dodgers very briefly, but some are still trying to claim this as a homecoming. Despite their best efforts, Pujols will likely not be remembered as a Dodger. Though he did spend many years with the Los Angeles Angels, making this a return to the Los Angeles area.

Nothing cooler than seeing a former Dodger great go back to the old stomping grounds to swat some big flies. twitter.com/katiejwoo/stat…

But not everybody is excited for the Home Run Derby. Some fear that the legendary Pujols won't be in the Derby for very long.

@katiejwoo @TheAthletic I get he’s a legend but this is gonna be the fattest 1st round exit

Pujols has all the career accolades that you could think of, but he is not the same player he once was. With only five home runs this season, there is reason to doubt his ability to compete in the Home Run Derby.

@katiejwoo @dgoold @TheAthletic It’s for the fans anyway. 5 HRs and all, hope he doesn’t embarrass himself.

At the end of the day, baseball is supposed to be fun. Especially during the All-Star weekend, which is a celebration of all things baseball.

Is Albert having the most fun season of his career? Sure seems like it twitter.com/katiejwoo/stat…

Fans' hopes and excitement will be sky high when Albert Pujols starts swinging for the fences during the Home Run Derby. If he can manage to pull off an upset or two in the process, this excitement will turn into an explosion of pure joy.

