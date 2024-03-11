"This has been home" - Matt Carpenter thrilled for St. Louis return after Cardinals welcome back fan-favorite

In January, Matt Carpenter announced his return to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played from 2011 to 2021, on a one-year deal.

Carpenter has been an All-Star three times with the Cardinals and has also won a Silver Slugger Award.

In an interview today on MLB Hot Stove, Carpenter was asked if he has been keeping up with the happenings of his old club while being with the San Diego Padres.

“When I was in the Padres uniform playing them or in the Yankees Uniform playing them, I mean, I am still pulling for them. This has been home. I spend so much time here,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter doesn’t expect to play the same way he did in his prime years, but that doesn’t bother him. He is inspired by two things for the Cardinals' comeback: to win more games and to guide the younger generation of Cardinals.

“For me, it’s ultimately, how can you leave this place better than when you first started,” Carpenter said in an interview with FOX 2 earlier this month. “My approach to that is that, as an older player, it’s my responsibility to lead the young guys. Show them what it’s like to be a true professional, play the game with class, and also represent this organization with dignity and winning games on the field.”

Matt Carpenter goes deep in Cardinals return

Cardinals' fan favorite Matt Carpenter wasted no time making his mark upon returning to St. Louis.

Just days into Spring Training, Carpenter launched his first home run against the Marlins in a Cardinals uniform since 2019.

Carpenter believes the mix of young and veteran players will benefit the club.

“It’s a great balance,” Carpenter said (via FOX 2). “When you have some veteran players that have been there and done it, and a good mix of youth that’s super talented and has the ability to be pretty impactful players in the future, for us to help bridge that gap and hopefully [help them] be the players we think they can be sooner, I think that’s going to be the key for us this year.”

The Cardinals also added former All-Stars Sonny Gray and Brandon Crawford ahead of the new season.

