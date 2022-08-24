"This one hurts but I guess it’s the right move" "Actually crying right now" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans devastated by Walker Buehler undergoing Tommy John surgery, may remain out for the entirety of 2023 season

Fans in shock as Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo Tommy John surgery, which will likely keep him out of action until the 2024 season. Tommy John is the two words that no pitcher in the MLB wants to hear, as it always means a lengthy recovery. Unfortunately, this is the second time Buehler has undergone this procedure in his career.

Walker Buehler is a two-time All-Star with plenty of potential that just keeps being hampered by injuries. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers in that same All-Star form.

Jeff Passan reported that Buehler would be getting this surgery and provided a potential timeline for return via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.



He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer.

The news was absolutely heartbreaking for Dodgers fans who loved seeing Buehler bounce back from the first surgery.

This was the worst-case option for Buehler's recovery, but hopefully it will give him the best chance at getting back on the mound.

betoreno @dodg28 @JeffPassan this one hurts but i guess it’s the right move @JeffPassan this one hurts but i guess it’s the right move

Fans around the MLB were cheering for Walker Buehler, regardless of their allegiances to certain teams. Even fans of the Dodgers rivals made sure to send their well wishes to the All-Star pitcher.

Ryan Cohen @RyanCohen24 @JeffPassan HATE to hear that about one of the best pitchers in the game. Hope he recovers quickly! @JeffPassan HATE to hear that about one of the best pitchers in the game. Hope he recovers quickly! 👍

Derek 🌒 @hotdogattheturn @JeffPassan damn, Dodgers get one stud back from TJ and then immediately lose another. Sucks for baseball to not see talented, influential players on the field. Hope Walker recovers quickly he still has some great years ahead of him, even if he spends some of it shredding the Pads lol @JeffPassan damn, Dodgers get one stud back from TJ and then immediately lose another. Sucks for baseball to not see talented, influential players on the field. Hope Walker recovers quickly he still has some great years ahead of him, even if he spends some of it shredding the Pads lol

There is something special about watching dominant pitchers in a game. MLB will be one such pitcher short while Buehler is out.

Quality Starts Win Championships @bubbleoftub @JeffPassan Sheesh hope he gets well soon. Sucks to see talented players not on the field @JeffPassan Sheesh hope he gets well soon. Sucks to see talented players not on the field

Every fan can relate to the heartbreaking injuries and the pain they cause to the fanbase.

S @bleedblue1031 @JeffPassan Such a blow, hope he recovers quickly, such an unbelievable talent. @JeffPassan Such a blow, hope he recovers quickly, such an unbelievable talent.

The passionate and dedicated Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase will support Buehler in any way they can.

Ben Wasserman @BenWasserman4 @JeffPassan Man that’s awful. I’ve always enjoyed watching him pitch. Hope he gets well soon @JeffPassan Man that’s awful. I’ve always enjoyed watching him pitch. Hope he gets well soon

The hardships a player overcomes can be as definitive to their legacy as the way they play on the field. With this in mind, Buehler can become an inspiration to future players around the world.

Adam(GalloRBW)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.



He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. Oof this sucks. Hoping for a safe and speedy recovery for him. Starting pitching has just become a huge need this offseason. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Oof this sucks. Hoping for a safe and speedy recovery for him. Starting pitching has just become a huge need this offseason. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

The Dodgers have one of the most talented rosters ever assembled, but they have rarely been at full power.

Compadre @Yamil_ElRey @JeffPassan Injuries suck man. Would be fun to watch the Dodgers fully healthy for a year. Imagine the damage they’d do. @JeffPassan Injuries suck man. Would be fun to watch the Dodgers fully healthy for a year. Imagine the damage they’d do.

Despite the injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers could still be championship contenders this season and next.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the top team in the MLB despite this injury

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers

With 84 wins, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are World Series favorites. Despite the setbacks they have faced this season, the team still finds a way to win.

The New York Mets are the only team that might be able to challenge for the National League crown this season. At this point, that would take quite a slump from the seemingly unbeatable Dodgers team. The loss of Walker Buehler will hurt, but it is an injury that this talented team is capable of overcoming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif