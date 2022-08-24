"This one hurts but I guess it’s the right move" "Actually crying right now" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans devastated by Walker Buehler undergoing Tommy John surgery, may remain out for the entirety of 2023 season

Fans in shock as Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo Tommy John surgery, which will likely keep him out of action until the 2024 season. Tommy John is the two words that no pitcher in the MLB wants to hear, as it always means a lengthy recovery. Unfortunately, this is the second time Buehler has undergone this procedure in his career.
Walker Buehler is a two-time All-Star with plenty of potential that just keeps being hampered by injuries. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers in that same All-Star form.
Jeff Passan reported that Buehler would be getting this surgery and provided a potential timeline for return via Twitter.
The news was absolutely heartbreaking for Dodgers fans who loved seeing Buehler bounce back from the first surgery.
This was the worst-case option for Buehler's recovery, but hopefully it will give him the best chance at getting back on the mound.
Fans around the MLB were cheering for Walker Buehler, regardless of their allegiances to certain teams. Even fans of the Dodgers rivals made sure to send their well wishes to the All-Star pitcher.
There is something special about watching dominant pitchers in a game. MLB will be one such pitcher short while Buehler is out.
Every fan can relate to the heartbreaking injuries and the pain they cause to the fanbase.
The passionate and dedicated Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase will support Buehler in any way they can.
The hardships a player overcomes can be as definitive to their legacy as the way they play on the field. With this in mind, Buehler can become an inspiration to future players around the world.
The Dodgers have one of the most talented rosters ever assembled, but they have rarely been at full power.
Despite the injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers could still be championship contenders this season and next.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the top team in the MLB despite this injury
With 84 wins, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are World Series favorites. Despite the setbacks they have faced this season, the team still finds a way to win.
The New York Mets are the only team that might be able to challenge for the National League crown this season. At this point, that would take quite a slump from the seemingly unbeatable Dodgers team. The loss of Walker Buehler will hurt, but it is an injury that this talented team is capable of overcoming.