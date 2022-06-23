"This is why people don’t wanna watch baseball" "This is an incredibly uncool opinion" - MLB fans disagree with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker reprimanding player for admiring his homer

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker recently admonished his center fielder, Jose Siri, for admiring his home run before running the bases. Fans are not happy. Following unwritten rules of respect has been prevalent throughout the MLB, and Dusty Baker does not want to see their end just yet.

The comments from Dusty Baker were posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media, along with a clip of the homer that started this all.

When Dusty Baker played professionally, the game was very different, as he himself acknowledges. Fans today value seeing personality from players, and moments like this as endearing. Frankly, the coolness factor of watching your home run sail over the fence is impossible to deny.

This fan does a great job of capturing the reactions of many, who just want to be entertained.

Dusty Baker may still be in support of these unwritten rules, but many fans of the game are not.

Houston Astros fans don't want to support the unwritten rules

Dusty Baker has been around baseball for a long time, and his input and opinion on the game are valuable. In this respect, however, it seems there is a disconnect in the way that Dusty Baker views the game from the way fans view the game.

This fan has great respect for Dusty Baker, but not this opinion.

This user jokes that this will be a recurring issue that should realistically never be a problem.

This MLB fan is fed up with this attitude that has become commonplace in the MLB.

This fan realizes that a motto that was previously championed might no longer be true.

This fan passionately disagrees with the "back in my day" approach to managing.

This fan has a solution to the problem, and it would certainly work.

MLB has had a superstar problem for a long time, with few players becoming household names. Mike Trout has been one of the best baseball players of all time. Unfortunately, he is not nearly as recoginzable as LeBron James. Each of these players is among the best in the history of their sport, but only one is a global superstar.

Dusty Baker is the manager of the Houston Astros and has the right to direct his team in whatever way he sees fit, but in this instance, fans of the team disagree with him.

