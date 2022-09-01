"This pitching can beat anyone" "This is without a doubt the NLCS preview" - MLB fans react to dominating performance from New York Mets pitching staff over Los Angeles Dodgers in potential NLCS preview

In a game between the two best teams in the National League, Game 2 of the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers series featured dominant pitching performances. Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom took to the mound and was excellent, going 7 innings, allowing one run and striking out 9 Dodger batters.
The New York Mets' bullpen closed the door as Edwin Diaz recorded his 29th save to beat the Dodgers 2-1. The Mets are now 83-48 and hold a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
"FINAL: Mets 2, #Dodgers 1" -@Dodgers
It was an incredible game and the Mets certainly made a statement that they could potentially beat the Dodgers in a playoff series, given their dominating pitching.
The first two games of the series have lived up to the hype. The two teams have split the first two games, with each being decided by one run.
After watching these two games at Citi Field, the atmosphere really felt like an NLCS preview.
Going into the ninth inning, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered the game. While he ran out, Timmy Trumpet performed live in an epic performance.
"IT Happened! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz's walkout song LIVE at Citi Field" - SNY
Overall, an epic game from arguably the two best teams in all of baseball. The two teams will square off in the rubber match tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM EDT.
New York Mets Player Profile: Jacob deGrom
Since breaking into the MLB, deGrom has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In his rookie season, deGrom went 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA, which was good enough to win the National League Rookie of the Year.
deGrom's career totals have been incredible, posting a career 2.48 ERA with 1560 strikeouts in 204 career games. deGrom has won 2 NL Cy Young Awards, 4-All Star appearances and has led the league in ERA once.
Perhaps his best season came in 2018 when he posted an incredible 1.70 ERA. Here are his highlights from an excellent year:
Now in 6 starts, deGrom has posted a 4-1 record with a 1.98 ERA. If deGrom can stay healthy, he is still arguably the best pitcher on the planet.
