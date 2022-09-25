"This play was impeccable" "I am glad it's him and not me lol" - Toronto Blue Jays fans react to impressive play by Vladirimir Guerrero Jr. in 3-1 over Tampa Bay Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays got an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Rays tonight with a score of 3-1. The win put the Blue Jays one game ahead of the Rays for the first American League Wild Card spot. In the win, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made an impressive play at first base that got the fans out of their seats.

With the Toronto Blue Jays up 3-0 in the seventh inning, Ji-Man Choi hit a grounder toward second base to Bo Bichette. Bichette threw it to Guerrero Jr. at first who had to do a complete splits to get Choi out. It was an impressive stretch for the big man.

OFF-THE-HOOK/creative looks @Katzrw @BlueJays I would pull something but yes gold glove worthy @27vladdyjr I am glad it's him and not me lolI would pull somethingbut yes gold glove worthy @BlueJays @27vladdyjr I am glad it's him and not me lol 😆 I would pull something 😅 but yes gold glove worthy

Fans were impressed by the play to get out of the inning. The play was Gold Glove Award worthy. Being able to keep his foot on the bag the whole time while going into the splits is something a lot of players can't do.

Marilyn R @MarilynMovies @BlueJays .🥂 @27vladdyjr Ballet dancer ! I could never do the splits like Vladdy. Well done ! You guys all have.🥂 @BlueJays @27vladdyjr Ballet dancer ! I could never do the splits like Vladdy. Well done ! You guys all have ❤️.🥂

The play by Guerrero Jr. left his pitcher Alex Manoah pumped up. The play left a Tampa Bay baserunner in scoring position late in the game. It was a momentum killer for the Rays.

Belleville54 @Belleville542 @BlueJays @27vladdyjr Manoah throws 7 innings of 4 hit ball...8Ks...only 1 fly ball out 113 pitches. Any doubt this guy is a gamer? @BlueJays @27vladdyjr Manoah throws 7 innings of 4 hit ball...8Ks...only 1 fly ball out 113 pitches. Any doubt this guy is a gamer?

Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah competed out on the mound today for his team. He went seven strong innings, giving up four hits and eight punchouts. With seven of those innings shutting out the Rays, this was good enough for a quality start that allowed his team to get the win.

The Toronto Blue Jays offense was pretty quiet, but Whit Merrifield hit the only home run they needed. With two runners on, Merrifield blasted a homer off of Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen. Merrifield was also the only Toronto player to get two hits tonight for the team.

Whit Merrifield wasn't shy about watching his long-fly. He knew immediately off the bat that it was going over the fence.

In regaining the top American League Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays want to keep their foot on the pedal. A win over the Rays tomorrow would prove huge for the team as they get ready for their final three series.

The Toronto Blue Jays have some tough matchups ahead

The Toronto Blue Jays have a tough series against the New York Yankees starting on Monday. They sit 8.5 games behind the Yankees in second place in the AL East. Toronto will need a lot of luck to catch New York in the division.

After they play the Yankees, Toronto plays the Boston Red Sox. They will then finish out the season with the Baltimore Orioles. They have a tough schedule to close out the season. Toronto will have to dig deep if they want to keep the top AL Wild Card spot.

