This puts an end to the Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani MVP debate once and for all

The debate over who's most deserving of AL MVP honors between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge boils down to one key factor. It's not just about who's more valuable to their team, although that plays an important role. It's more about whose contributions have led them to the promised land of the MLB postseason.

The defense for Shohei Ohtani

There's no denying that the situation in Anaheim would be far worse than their current 61-78 mark without him in the lineup. It's also worth noting that Shohei Ohtani is not the least bit responsible for his team's lackluster play.

He is one of the few bright spots that have kept Halo's season from being an outright disaster.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning

But the fact remains that the Los Angeles Angels haven't played a meaningful game in months. Ohtani knows this, which may be a big factor as to why he could be considering a new home in 2023.

The defense for Aaron Judge

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge has been performing to an MVP-caliber standard beneath the pressure of the New York lights. Playing to such a standard with playoff implications and a division lead at stake adds an entirely different and essential dimension to the honor.

The New York Yankees' superstar has noticeably elevated his game down the stretch, single-handedly carrying his battered pinstriped comrades amid their rapid descent.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 50th home run of the season

Closing Statements

Again, it's not a knock against Ohtani's well-rounded talent. It is a direct knock against the team he plays for. Shohei Ohtani's value to the Los Angeles Angels goes without question. But the AL MVP title holds greater significance beyond the scope of one's value to his team. According to Baseball-Reference, the definition of a league MVP is as follows-

Josh Fitzpatrick @jfitzsports @MLB⁩ No knock against Ohtani’s greatness, but according to this definition, should you even be considered for a league MVP if your team isn’t successful? How valuable is a player if your team isn’t playing meaningful games? #shoheiohtani No knock against Ohtani’s greatness, but according to this definition, should you even be considered for a league MVP if your team isn’t successful? How valuable is a player if your team isn’t playing meaningful games? #shoheiohtani ⁦@MLB⁩ https://t.co/erWseyctFA

"How valuable is a player if your team isn't playing meaningful games?"- Josh Fitzpatrick

But what if your team isn't successful? How much of a league MVP are you when your team is cemented near the bottom of the standings?

The criteria of the AL MVP has been very hazy and inconsistent ever since the award was officially instituted in 1931. In fact, it causes one to wonder if the criteria for the award should be more defined for future nominations.

All rise for the final verdict in the case of Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Ohtani has a good chance of stealing the AL MVP vote with his additional pitching handicap. But this is about who will receive the honor. It's about who earned it more. In this case, the verdict of the most valuable goes to 'The Judge' himself.

Posting good numbers in low pressure games pails in comparison to posting leaps and bounds greater numbers when the games matter most. The cherry on top is the side-by-side numbers with runners in scoring position and it's not even close.

Josh Fitzpatrick @jfitzsports Comparing Ohtani’s stats with RISP (above) with Judge’s (below) isn’t really close if you’re looking for MVP in clutch situations Comparing Ohtani’s stats with RISP (above) with Judge’s (below) isn’t really close if you’re looking for MVP in clutch situations https://t.co/Gpi7ZxVGvW

"Comparing Ohtani's stats with RISP (above) with Judge's (below)"-Josh Fitzpatrick

As the jury deliberates till the season's conclusion, many signs point to the ruling being in favor of Aaron Judge. If Shohei Ohtani takes the award, baseball fans should consider the case nothing short of a mistrial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy