“This smoothie is a whole vibe” - Vanessa Hudgens blends fun and flavor with a 'beige not boring' twist while spilling the tea on her secret recipe

Last year, American TV actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens married her longtime partner and MLB player Cole Tucker. Hudgens often posts on her Instagram handle, gives glimpses of her daily routines, and shares products from brands she is associated with.

Recently, in collaboration with 'Silk,' a food and beverage brand, she posted a video of her using Silk's almond milk and other plant-based ingredients to prepare a 'beige, not boring' smoothie to start off your day right.

"This smoothie is a whole vibe," she wrote in the post.

Hudgens participated in the brand's #FeelGoodPlanty challenge and revealed a secret recipe of hers to the followers, which goes like this:

"1/2 cup Silk Unsweet Almondmilk, 1 frozen banana, Canned chickpeas, 2 tbsp cacao powder, 2 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and ice," she wrote the recipe in the caption.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' partner, Cole Tucker and how did the couple meet?

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Cole Tucker attended Mountain Pointe High School. He represented Team USA in the 18U Baseball World Cup.

Tucker was picked 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB draft. However, the shortstop made a major league debut in 2019, and was with them until 2022. Following his tenure with Pirates, he played for the Colorado Rockies in 2023. He is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the 2024 season.

In an interaction, Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she was the one to make the first move after the duo met in the Zoom Meditation group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?' " Vanessa Hudgens said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

After two years of dating, Tucker proposed to Hudgens in Paris in February 2023.

The couple recently married on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico.

