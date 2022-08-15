"This team isn’t on the same level as any potential playoff team" "Jays suck against good teams" - Toronto Blue Jays fans express anguish after club manages only two runs in loss to the Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the series against the Cleveland Guardians following a 7-2 defeat earlier today. These games did not look pretty at all for Toronto, and it brings into question, is this team going to last?

The game did not get off to a good start for the Blue Jays, with Cleveland scoring one in the top of the first. This was thanks to an Amed Rosario solo home run for his eighth of the season. Toronto tied it up in the bottom of the inning, however, with an RBI double by Teoscar Hernandez.

The Guardians quickly snatched the lead again thanks to RBI's by Austin Hedges in both the second and fourth innings. Cleveland jumped ahead 5-1 after tacking on two more runs in the fifth. The Blue Jays put up one run in the bottom of the fifth, but this was simply not enough as the Guardians wound up winning 7-2. Cleveland scored another pair of runs off of Trent Thornton in the ninth.

LeonMcManjiaHolm @NickolaiKipper @BlueJays Lots of smiles in the dugout…but not a lot of smiles for us fans watching right now. Offence is a problem, starting pitching is a problem, bullpen is a problem. Lefty arms are a problem , lefty bats are a problem. How a team can regress this much after 1 year is beyond me.

Shane Bieber earned the win on the mound for Cleveland, giving up two earned over seven innings pitched. Kevin Gausman picked up the loss for Toronto, giving up five earned in 4.2 innings.

Taylan @Taylan3110 @BlueJays Good teams find ways to win games. They change their approach when things aren't working. This team is just not good. They just swing fir the fences, and 90% of the time it's just a flyballout. If they do have a runner on base it's a grounball double play.

BrianM @briangm11 @BlueJays BAD defense, base running, hitting and mediocre pitching. May get into playoffs, but can't win a series there. Players not motivated. Need to change leadership to win anything of value.

The Toronto Blue Jays offense simply looked dead in this game. Although the team racked up eight hits, they could not capitalize on them. The lack of offense for the Blue Jays has been painfully apparent during their past few games. They have scored three runs in this series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Western Spectre @Jezojoe1 @BlueJays Real real bad. Never mind the Yankees/Astros, this team isn't on the same level as any potential playoff team.

For a team that consistently ranks in the top five in every offensive stat, this is especially unusual. If they expect to make the playoffs this season, they will have to turn it around quickly.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a tight Wild Card race

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays

The American League East is pretty much out of the question for the Blue Jays. The New York Yankees lead the division by 10 games, and it does not appear that Toronto is going to overtake them. However, the Blue Jays do hold the top spot in the AL Wild Card race.

👁️ smoKING MiRRor 👁️ @KetanJoshi1 @BlueJays The question here has to be asked, is this team good enough to make it out of a wildcard game?🤷‍♂️

Although the Blue Jays do hold the lead for a wild card spot by two games, they could easily be knocked out. There are two teams in the AL East that are right on their tail, and they still face each other before the end of the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays cannot get too comfortable with their current positioning. The playoffs are not certain for Toronto, especially the way they have been playing.

