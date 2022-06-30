“This team is something else I can only laugh” “This team needs reboot from GM down to batboy” - San Francisco Giants fans show their disappointment after loss to Tigers

Although the San Francisco Giants have been strong to start the season, they have been on a skid recently. This skid continued in a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Tigers earlier today. The 3-2 score does not reflect the entire game, as the Giants had many opportunities to score but left runners on base.

During the game, the Giants jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the first thanks to an Evan Longoria home run. The Tigers then tied it up in fourth inning with a Miguel Cabrera RBI single. A two-run home run in the sixth by Eric Hasse put the Tigers up 3-1. The Giants tried to come back by scoring one in the seventh. However, it was not enough, and the Tigers closed out the win.

This loss put the Giants at a 40-34 record. They are now 5.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The NL West is very powerful, and the Giants do not have much room for error, as the San Diego Padres sit second in the division.

The San Francisco Giants came out of nowhere and won 107 games and the NL West last season. This year, they were expected to replicate that success, but it doesn't look like they will. The Giants are now stuck in a tough position. They are third in the division almost halfway through the MLB season.

Cru7luna @cru7luna @SFGiants This team is something else I can only laugh. @SFGiants This team is something else I can only laugh.

Since the Giants have been disappointing this season, the fans were outraged by this loss to Detroit. They believe the Giants need to start performing better soon or else the window might shut.

San Francisco Giants fans are angry about state of team

Most of the Giants core is getting up there in age. Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford, and Brandon Belt are all over 35 years old and will likely not remain in San Francisco for much longer.

felix @Felix10111061 @SFGiants Blow it up. We not winning with a retirement home for a team @SFGiants Blow it up. We not winning with a retirement home for a team

This fan suggests calling up the younger guys now. This is what the Giants did last season and it won them 107 games, so maybe that will work.

Litgiz @witgiz @SFGiants just sell already and call up the 24 and under players pls @SFGiants just sell already and call up the 24 and under players pls

Many are saying to just blow up the entire team, including the manager and front office.

Danno @Danno49ers @SFGiants Giants pitching staff allowed 19 hits to the lowly Tigers after being out hit badly by Reds. I’m sorry this team needs reboot from GM down to batboy @SFGiants Giants pitching staff allowed 19 hits to the lowly Tigers after being out hit badly by Reds. I’m sorry this team needs reboot from GM down to batboy

James @IamPosey @SFGiants It's time to realistically think Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff needs to go. They don't do anything but hurt this team @SFGiants It's time to realistically think Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff needs to go. They don't do anything but hurt this team

The Giants were outstanding last season when they were not supposed to be. However, now when they are expected to perform, they are not pulling through. It is the opposite of what was supposed to happen each season.

Jonnyharris2021 @jonnyharris2021 @SFGiants I saw that mound visit by kappler really helped. Last year a bunch of over achievers, this year more of reality. Can't field a team of AAA players and expect to do much. @SFGiants I saw that mound visit by kappler really helped. Last year a bunch of over achievers, this year more of reality. Can't field a team of AAA players and expect to do much.

MeanGene530@IamMeanGene @MGene530 @SFGiants The Giants this year are what they were supposed to be last year. @SFGiants The Giants this year are what they were supposed to be last year.

The San Francisco Giants have struggled recently. If they expect to be competitve in the NL West later in the season, they need to figure it out quick.

