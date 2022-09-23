"This team is having the worst luck" "It really feels like the wheels are falling all the way off here" - Seattle Mariners fans distraught as star rookie Julio Rodriguez exits game early with back injury

The Seattle Mariners had to take their American League Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Julio Rodriguez, out of the game today. It has been announced that he is dealing with back tightness after leaving the game in the bottom of the first inning. This could be a massive blow for the Mariners.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Julio Rodriguez coming off the field with the trainer.



It's not what you want. Julio Rodriguez coming off the field with the trainer. It's not what you want.

The injury appeared to have occurred at the plate for Rodriguez as he pulled up rounding the bases on his first inning hit. He didn't leave the game until the bottom of the inning, when the Mariners took the field. With the rookie having such a great season thus far, this was the last thing Seattle fans wanted to see.

spee @kingspeemon Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Julio Rodriguez coming off the field with the trainer.



It's not what you want. Julio Rodriguez coming off the field with the trainer. It's not what you want. Mariners Twitter is often very depressed and woeful, but it really feels like the wheels are falling all the way off here twitter.com/ryandivish/sta… Mariners Twitter is often very depressed and woeful, but it really feels like the wheels are falling all the way off here twitter.com/ryandivish/sta…

The Seattle Mariners are already without Eugenio Suarez with a right index finger fracture. There's no timetable for his return. The team is also without catcher Tom Murphy, who dislocated his shoulder. He isn't expected to return this season.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Here's the play where Eugenio Suárez suffered the injury ... the late hop clipped his right index finger: Here's the play where Eugenio Suárez suffered the injury ... the late hop clipped his right index finger: https://t.co/tkaPJMXq67

The team cannot afford any more injuries at this point. They are fighting for one of the American League's Wild Card spots. Fans can't help but be disappointed by the timing of all of these injuries.

Julio Rodriguez didn't play in Seattle's previous series against the Los Angeles Angels due to the same back issue. He returned to the Seattle lineup on Tuesday for the start of their series against the Oakland Athletics. He played Tuesday and Wednesday before having to be taken out today.

Mike Kurland @Mike_Kurland This was when #Mariners Julio Rodriguez was pulled from the game. Hit, got on base, ran bases, and scored inning before with no issue. Here he called for trainers & walked off on his own power. Has sat out w/ back issues prior to returning 3 days ago. Maybe reaggravated it? This was when #Mariners Julio Rodriguez was pulled from the game. Hit, got on base, ran bases, and scored inning before with no issue. Here he called for trainers & walked off on his own power. Has sat out w/ back issues prior to returning 3 days ago. Maybe reaggravated it? https://t.co/GPQRZCxtvI

The rookie was visibly frustrated exiting the game today, slamming his glove as he entered the dugout. The injury has to be annoying for someone who has been on absolute fire this year.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Julio Rodríguez could be seen throwing his glove onto the ground in frustration after entering the visiting dugout upon exiting. Julio Rodríguez could be seen throwing his glove onto the ground in frustration after entering the visiting dugout upon exiting.

Rodriguez was batting .297 with 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases going into Thursday. He is ahead of Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman for AL Rookie of the Year. Rutschman is batting .254 with 11 home runs on the season. Rodriguez has had a much better season than Rutschman so far.

The Seattle Mariners need Julio Rodriguez in their lineup to secure their postseason berth

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

The Seattle Mariners are hoping that Julio Rodriguez just needs some rest and will be back soon. They cannot afford to lose him while they battle for a playoff position.

The Mariners are 81-67 going into Thursday. This is good for the last American League Wild Card spot. They hold a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles and a 5.5 game lead over the Chicago White Sox. Seattle will need to finish out their season strong if they want to hold onto that last Wild Card spot.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far