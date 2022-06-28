"This will be fun for a week or two!" "This is chess not checkers" - Seattle Mariners fans pleasantly surprised with trade for Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana

In the wake of an injury to Ty France, the Seattle Mariners have acquired Carlos Santana from the Kansas City Royals. This trade should see Carlos Santana take over duties at first base until Ty France has recovered. At that point, he will likely move to the designated hitter role.
Seattle Mariners fans were very happy with this move, especially since Carlos Santana has been on a bit of a hot streak the past month. Details of the trade were posted to Twitter by the Seattle Mariners themselves.
This fan expects this to be more of a short-term move, while the team awaits the return of their superstar.
This user has high praise for the front office in Seattle and believes this could be a season-defining move.
Both teams seem happy with the terms. The market will likely heat up as we approach the trade deadline.
Seattle Mariners fans have renewed confidence after trade with Kansas City Royals
The Seattle Mariners are 12 games behind the Houston Astros for the American League West crown but still have a chance to fight for a wild card spot. Making this trade with the Kansas City Royals will allow them to stay competitive while one of their stars is on the mend.
MLB fans hope this move is the start of many before the trade deadline on August 2.
This fan loves the trade and sees only positives coming as a result, which would keep the team in playoff contention.
This user is worried about what this trade could mean for the recovery of Ty France.
This Kansas City Royals fan seems surprised by how little the team got in return for Carlos Santana, and wishes the team would do more to improve.
Similarly, this Seattle Mariners fan is surprised by how little the team had to give up in the trade, considering Carlos Santana is a starting player.
This fan likes the move but has a very important question given recent events surrounding the team.
Fans of the team receiving Carlos Santana will tell you this trade is a total win, though only time will truly tell. If Carlos Santana can keep playing the way he has in the last few weeks, his new team will consider themselves very fortunate.
This trade should help both teams accomplish their goals for the season, with one hoping for a playoff spot and the other preparing for 2023.