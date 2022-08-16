"This will be my last visit here" - Derek Jeter did not appreciate ESPN displaying his "Shirtless Shortstop" photo shoot from 1997

ESPN’s “Kay-Rod” broadcast, featuring Michael Kay and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, had a special guest on Sunday night – MLB legend Derek Jeter. Though fans were excited about A-Rod's and Jeter’s conversation, something went awfully wrong when Michael Kay brought up the shot from a 1997 photoshoot.

Derek Jeter apparently disliked the infamous "shirtless shortstop" Sports Illustrated cover he appeared in. He wasn’t amused when it flashed on the screen during the broadcast.

“No, please, man, no. This will be my last visit here.” – Derek Jeter

A-Rod, who co-hosts the show with Kay, tried to lighten the situation by saying, “It was good to have you.”

The five shortstops (Jeter, Rodriguez, Edgar Renteria, Alex Gonzalez, and Rey Ordóez) posed shirtless with gold chains on a Miami Beach rooftop for the Sports Illustrated photo.

Twitter users could feel Jeter.

Derek Jeter's documentary series "The Captain" is also out.

Derek Jeter’s infamous fued with Alex Rodriguez

Famous MLB stars Jeter and Rodriguez have had many highs and lows throughout the years. They transitioned from being best friends to enemies and teammates. On Sunday's broadcast, Jeter spoke about his rocky friendship with A-Rod.

“You move on. You learn. Things happen in life,” Jeter said. “[I] lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams [to cancer in February], and you realize life is short. You don’t hold grudges anymore and you move on.” – Derek Jeter

Watch it here:

The duo had a good relationship, but unfortunately, Rodriguez's remarks about Jeter in a 2001 Esquire article seemed to emphasize Jeter's success in being with a powerful team rather than his unique traits.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead.” – Alex Rodriguez

From 2004 to 2014, Jeter and Rodriguez played together for the Yankees, winning the World Series in 2009. Rodriguez missed Jeter's final season because of a PED suspension that lasted the entire year.

Sunday’s broadcast was overall a light-hearted episode for Rodriguez's and Jeter’s fans.

Rodriguez acknowledged that he has made mistakes in the past but is attempting to be a better friend to Jeter. The two laughed like old friends about parenting, as well as how Aaron Judge's incredible season had blown them away.

