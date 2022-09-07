Three reasons the Chicago White Sox will win the AL Central 

The Chicago White Sox haven't had the season they had hoped for up to this point. On paper, the Southsiders are a World Series-contending team, but the team has been riddled with injuries and inconsistent play all year. On top of that, the team has lost their manager, Tony La Russa, who will be out for the unforeseen future dealing with medical problems.

With all of the struggles of the Chicago White Sox so far, they are still in contention for the playoffs. The Sox have a record of 68-67 and are currently one game behind the Minnesota Twins and two games behind the Cleveland Guardians. They have started to put pressure on their AL Central foes.

One of the reasons the Chicago White Sox have been able to stay in the divisional hunt while struggling is their pitching. They are led by AL Cy Young nominee Dylan Cease. Cease holds a 13-6 record with a 2.13 ERA and 197 strikeouts on the season. He ranks second among MLB in strikeouts. Cease was one out away from a no-hitter against the Twins on Saturday night.

Codify @CodifyBaseball

any 18-start span within any of the last 100 seasons:



Bob Gibson, 11

Jake Arrieta, 13

Dylan Cease, 15 Fewest earned runs allowed,any 18-start span within any of the last 100 seasons:Bob Gibson, 11Jake Arrieta, 13Dylan Cease, 15 Fewest earned runs allowed,any 18-start span within any of the last 100 seasons:Bob Gibson, 11Jake Arrieta, 13Dylan Cease, 15 😮 https://t.co/YEBv99gmpq

"Fewest earned runs allowed" - Codify

Along with the dominant season Cease is having, Lance Lynn has returned to form. While struggling earlier in the season, Lynn lost a bit on his fastball. It seems he has figured out whatever went wrong, because in his last five starts, he has a 1.42 ERA and 40 strikeouts. He dominated the Seattle Mariners with 11 strikeouts last night while the Sox broke the Mariners’ seven-game win streak.

While standing behind their pitching, the Chicago White Sox are waiting for their core group of players to get healthy. The Sox have been without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson since early August as he had surgery on his finger. He should return before the season ends. Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, and Yasmani Grandal have all missed many games due to injuries.

The Sox have also lacked key pitchers this year. Lefty reliever Garrett Crochet has been on the IL as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. Crochet is nearing a return and hopes to be reinstated to the bullpen before the season is over. Starting pitcher Michael Kopech, who recently left his start in the first inning two weeks ago, is set to be reinstated this week along with the lefty reliever.

James Fegan @JRFegan White Sox activated Aaron Bummer and Yoán Moncada officially White Sox activated Aaron Bummer and Yoán Moncada officially https://t.co/N239JMOjxe

"White Sox activated Aaron Blummer and Yoan Moncada officially" - James Fegan

With players coming back, this White Sox team will be stronger than they have been all season.

Is new manager Miguel Cairo to thank for the Chicago White Sox heat-up?

While Tony La russa is out, acting manager Miguel Cairo has turned this team around. It's undeniable that the team is playing differently; even the fans have noticed.

Shawna Patrick @ShawnaP79 I loved that ending! Miguel Cairo showed more emotion in 30 seconds than TLR did in two years! Great win. 3 back! #WhiteSox I loved that ending! Miguel Cairo showed more emotion in 30 seconds than TLR did in two years! Great win. 3 back! #WhiteSox https://t.co/cZ56VYpSgY

"Miguel Cairo showed more emotion in 30 seconds than TLR did in two years!" - Shawna Patrick

The Chicago White Sox are still two games down in the division, but the fate of the AL Central is in their hands. The Sox are getting hot, and they are only going to get better with the return of key players. With series against the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians left, the Chicago White Sox can win the AL Central.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt