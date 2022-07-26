"Threw faster to second than home tf" "Ohtani who?!?" - Miami Marlins fans take a dig at 'La Tortuga' Willians Astudillo's 40 MPH Floater 

The Miami Marlins got blown out by the Cincinnati Reds, but that did not stop Willians Astudillo from having some fun. Since they were down 11-2, the Marlins decided to put in Astudillo in to pitch the ninth inning. However, as everyone knows, Astudillo is not a pitcher by any means!

Seeing Willians Astudillo on the mound is becoming a familiar sight now as he has pitched in multiple games in his career. So far, he has pitched in seven different games for seven total innings pitched.

Since entering the league back in 2018, Willians Astudillo has quickly become a fan favorite accross Major League Baseball. He is one of the few players in the MLB that is almost impossible to hate. He brings a lot of positive energy to the field every time he plays.

Every time Willians Astudillo comes in to pitch, it is an event. This is mainly due to his stature on the mound, since he is just 5'9''. He also throws some of the slowest pitches in Major League Baseball. In this game against Cincinnati, Astudillo threw the ball at just 40 mph.

Josh @Jcs0125 @barstoolsports



The hitter can't time a slow pitch. They've been taught to hit at least a 60-70 mph ball. Getting a 40 mph pitch is so out of their zone. They want to jack a 70 mph into the seats. @Starting9 It's kind of amazing why teams don't insert a IF/OF to throw to a hitter more often.The hitter can't time a slow pitch. They've been taught to hit at least a 60-70 mph ball. Getting a 40 mph pitch is so out of their zone. They want to jack a 70 mph into the seats. @barstoolsports @Starting9 It's kind of amazing why teams don't insert a IF/OF to throw to a hitter more often.The hitter can't time a slow pitch. They've been taught to hit at least a 60-70 mph ball. Getting a 40 mph pitch is so out of their zone. They want to jack a 70 mph into the seats.

A baseball thrown this slow is hard to hit well. This is probably why Astudillo has yet to give up a run in his two appearances for the Marlins this season. Outside of his first ever pitching appearance in 2018, Astudillo has a surprisingly low 1.50 ERA in six innings pitched.

Steven @steviebreech @barstoolsports @Starting9 @MikePiwko I think I have seen more pitching highlights from this dude then hitting @barstoolsports @Starting9 @MikePiwko I think I have seen more pitching highlights from this dude then hitting

While many love to see position players pitch in blowout games, it is still highly controversial. Some fans believe that it is detrimental to the game of baseball.

Willians Astudillo is one of many position players to pitch this season

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols takes the mound

In recent MLB seasons, it has become increasingly more popular to see position players pitch. In blowouts where the game is far out of reach, teams tend to put in position players to conserve their actual pitchers. While it is an interesting sight to see, many find it offensive to the game in general.

People who dislike the idea of position players on the mound often cite how the MLB added the universal DH. This addition got rid of pitchers trying to hit at the plate, and many argue that position players should not try to pitch either. Many also argue that it artificially inflates hitting stats as it is way easier to hit a baseball when someone lobs it in.

BlackestBlackThatEverBlacked @numberxlv @AndrewDeffley @barstoolsports @Starting9 If I throw 46 and a guy hits a homer, I’ll join him at home plate to celebrate @AndrewDeffley @barstoolsports @Starting9 If I throw 46 and a guy hits a homer, I’ll join him at home plate to celebrate

No matter what, position players on the mound are always an interesting phenomenon. It really puts into perspective how hard it is to pitch at a high level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far