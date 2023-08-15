Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods' second pregnancy celebration remarkably coincides with husband Aaron Hicks' 10-year MLB milestone

While 2023 has not been the best year for MLB veteran Aaron Hicks, some special news regarding an event of major proportion has the potential to make him forget all about it.

On August 15, Cheyenne Woods', who is Hicks' wife of over a year, announced big news on her Instagram. In a caption of a picture of Aaron and their son Cameron, Woods announced that the couple is expecting another daughter in the fall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Woods is the niece of legendary PGA pro Tiger Woods, and a pro golfer in her own right. While she is taking some time off the circuit to nurse injuries and connect with her young son, her husband has been busy.

A former first round pick, Aaron Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2016. After initially putting up some solid numbers in the pinstripes, Hicks' stats began to slide. In May, he was released by the team after hitting just .188 with one single home run in 28 games.

Thankfully, it was not long before Hicks was snatched up again. The 33-year old signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles following outfielder Cedric Mullins' injury.

On August 15, Hicks was reactivated from the IL, following a hamstring injury that he sustained at the end of July. As part of the O's West Coast road trip, Hicks returned to the lineup in his team's game against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Expand Tweet

"Aaron Hicks coming back to help the Orioles win the AL East" - KnB

The announcement of Woods' and Hicks' second child comes as Hicks is marking his ten-year anniversary since making his MLB debut. Hopefully, for the entire family, there will be plenty more time for his children to cheer on their father from the stands.

Aaron Hicks looks to have gotten the best of the New York Yankees

When the Yankees released Hicks in May, just about everyone lauded the decision. To them, Hicks was a has-been player who was unbecoming of the superstar Yankees lineup. Now, Aaron Hicks is part of one of the best Baltimore Orioles teams of the modern age, and will be competing in the postseason while the Yankees will be on the golf course. Now, he just needs to ensure that he can keep up his good hitting, and prove to be an essential part of the O's team come October.