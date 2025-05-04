Tigers vs. Angels: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers (21-13) and the LA Angels (13-19) in Anaheim draws to a close on Sunday with Game 4 scheduled at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium. The Tigers won the first two games convincingly, but the Angels rebounded with a 5-2 win on Saturday.
The home team will hope to split the series Sunday afternoon. Reese Olson (RHP, 3–2, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers, while Jack Kochanowicz (RHP, 1–4, 5.29 ERA) will rival him in the other half of the inning for the Angels.
Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Betting Odds & Weather
Moneyline: Tigers -175
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Weather: Partly cloudy, 64°F, 8 mph wind out, 17% chance of precipitation
Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Injuries
Tigers
- Matt Vierling – Strained shoulder, 10-day IL
- Manuel Margot – Strained knee, 10-day IL
- Jake Rogers – Strained oblique, 10-day IL
- Alex Cobb – Hip inflammation, 15-day IL
- John Brebbia – Strained triceps, 15-day IL
- Sawyer Gipson-Long – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
- José Urquidy – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Alex Lange – Lat surgery, 60-day IL
- Parker Meadows – Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-day IL
- Ty Madden – Strained shoulder, 60-day IL
- Wenceel Pérez – Back inflammation, 60-day IL
Angels
- Yoán Moncada – Sprained thumb (right), 10-day IL
- Mike Trout – Knee contusion, 10-day IL
- Sam Bachman – Thoracic outlet syndrome, 15-day IL
- Ben Joyce – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL
- Garrett McDaniels – Biceps tendinitis, 15-day IL
- Robert Stephenson – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
- Anthony Rendon – Hip surgery, 60-day IL
Projected Lineups
Detroit Tigers
- DH: Kerry Carpenter (L)
- 2B: Gleyber Torres (R)
- RF: Zach McKinstry (L)
- LF: Riley Greene (L)
- 1B: Spencer Torkelson (R)
- 3B: Jace Jung (L)
- SS: Trey Sweeney (L)
- C: Dillon Dingler (R)
- CF: Javier Báez (R)
Los Angeles Angels
- SS: Zach Neto (R)
- 1B: Nolan Schanuel (L)
- LF: Taylor Ward (R)
- RF: Jorge Soler (R)
- C: Logan O’Hoppe (R)
- 3B: Luis Rengifo (S)
- DH: Travis d'Arnaud (R)
- CF: Jo Adell (R)
- 2B: Kyren Paris (R)
Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Prediction & Pick
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter is blowing hot and cold, but along with Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, the team should catch a spark against struggling Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz.
Mike Trout's unavailability doesn't make it any easier for the Angels, as they might not come out as winners on Sunday.
Prediction: Tigers 4, Angels 1
Picks
Tigers -175
Over/Under: Under 8.5 runs