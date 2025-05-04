Tigers vs. Angels: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 04, 2025 12:09 GMT
The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers (21-13) and the LA Angels (13-19) in Anaheim draws to a close on Sunday with Game 4 scheduled at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium. The Tigers won the first two games convincingly, but the Angels rebounded with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The home team will hope to split the series Sunday afternoon. Reese Olson (RHP, 3–2, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers, while Jack Kochanowicz (RHP, 1–4, 5.29 ERA) will rival him in the other half of the inning for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Betting Odds & Weather

Moneyline: Tigers -175

Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Weather: Partly cloudy, 64°F, 8 mph wind out, 17% chance of precipitation

Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Injuries

Tigers

  • Matt Vierling – Strained shoulder, 10-day IL
  • Manuel Margot – Strained knee, 10-day IL
  • Jake Rogers – Strained oblique, 10-day IL
  • Alex Cobb – Hip inflammation, 15-day IL
  • John Brebbia – Strained triceps, 15-day IL
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
  • José Urquidy – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
  • Alex Lange – Lat surgery, 60-day IL
  • Parker Meadows – Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-day IL
  • Ty Madden – Strained shoulder, 60-day IL
  • Wenceel Pérez – Back inflammation, 60-day IL

Angels

  • Yoán Moncada – Sprained thumb (right), 10-day IL
  • Mike Trout – Knee contusion, 10-day IL
  • Sam Bachman – Thoracic outlet syndrome, 15-day IL
  • Ben Joyce – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL
  • Garrett McDaniels – Biceps tendinitis, 15-day IL
  • Robert Stephenson – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
  • Anthony Rendon – Hip surgery, 60-day IL
Projected Lineups

Detroit Tigers

  • DH: Kerry Carpenter (L)
  • 2B: Gleyber Torres (R)
  • RF: Zach McKinstry (L)
  • LF: Riley Greene (L)
  • 1B: Spencer Torkelson (R)
  • 3B: Jace Jung (L)
  • SS: Trey Sweeney (L)
  • C: Dillon Dingler (R)
  • CF: Javier Báez (R)

Los Angeles Angels

  • SS: Zach Neto (R)
  • 1B: Nolan Schanuel (L)
  • LF: Taylor Ward (R)
  • RF: Jorge Soler (R)
  • C: Logan O’Hoppe (R)
  • 3B: Luis Rengifo (S)
  • DH: Travis d'Arnaud (R)
  • CF: Jo Adell (R)
  • 2B: Kyren Paris (R)
Tigers vs. Angels Game 4: Prediction & Pick

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter is blowing hot and cold, but along with Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, the team should catch a spark against struggling Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz.

Mike Trout's unavailability doesn't make it any easier for the Angels, as they might not come out as winners on Sunday.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Angels 1

Picks

Tigers -175

Over/Under: Under 8.5 runs

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

