Who is Kerry Carpenter's wife? Meet Lauren, a former college softball standout with the Texas Longhorns

Having made his big league debut in October of 2022, Kerry Carpenter has gone on to establish himself as a regular in A.J. Hinch's daily lineup. The outfielder was his usual reliable self in 2024, finishing the regular season with a .284 batting average, contributing with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs as the Tigers made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
It appears Carpenter has carried that momentum into the 2025 season, having already gone yard four times so far. Carpenter's latest blast came against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, as he gave the perfect finishing touches on a comfortable 5-0 win at home.
In attendance at Comerica Park was his wife, Lauren. Just like Kerry, Lauren is also quite athletic herself, having represented the Texas Longhorns as a D1 softball player while pursuing an undergraduate degree in communication and leadership.
First crossing paths at a pregame brunch date, the pair bonded over their shared love for sport and eventually began dating. They announced their engagement in December of 2023, going on to tie the knot in Lauren's hometown of Eugene, Oregon.
About three quarters of a year after getting married, the Carpenter family welcomed their newest member, a daughter named Colbie.
As a result of playing similar sports at a high level for so many years, the couple also often go on 'batting practice dates,' as Lauren helps Kerry perfect his craft while the couple simultaneously spend some quality time together.
Kerry Carpenter's wife Lauren shares clip of husband's home run against Yankees
Shortly after Kerry Carpenter hit his home run against the Yankees on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers' Instagram handle posted a clip of the towering blast.
Shouting out her husband's fine performance at the plate, Lauren Carpenter took to Instagram to share the clip to her story.
As the Tigers hope to repeat the exploits of 2024 and clinch a postseason spot again, fans will hope Kerry Carpenter can continue performing in a similar vein as the season progresses.