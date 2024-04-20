WATCH: Tigers' Kerry Carpenter grants fan's wish, signs bat to 'make sister jealous'

The Detroit Tigers recorded a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, with Kerry Carpenter starring with a run and two RBIs off four hits. An amusing moment was captured on video during the game, with MLBCut4 sharing the clip on Instagram.

A fan in the crowd made the most of a quiet moment and could be heard shouting to the dugout:

"Kerry Carpenter! Can you sign my bat? I need to make my sister jealous!"

Laughing, Carpenter said:

"I'll sign it then."

Amusing moment aside, it was an important win for the Tigers, who had lost three of the four-game series against defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Detroit moved to 11-9, and while they stayed third in the AL Central, they extended the gap over the fourth-placed Twins (6-12) and stayed in range of the 14-6 Cleveland Guardians in first.

Carpenter spoke to reporters after the game and discussed the cohesion in the team:

“I think we all are accepting our roles well. That’s kind of the way it should be. If we tag-team a game, that’s good. We love going 3-for-4 out of the four-hole today, so we’ll take it.”

With two games remaining in the series against Minnesota, the Tigers will look to sweep the Twins and reduce the gap between themselves and Cleveland.

Kerry Carpenter was mic'd up for big hit vs. the Rangers

On Wednesday versus the Texas Rangers, Bally Sports Detroit was planning on putting a mic on Matt Vierling.

When the news broke that Vierling was to have the day off, they put the mic on Kerry Carpenter, who recorded a 426-foot, game-tying home run. While the Tigers lost 5-4, this moment stood out.

Carpenter was heard saying after the hit:

"Best one ever I think."

The Tigers face the Twins again on Saturday and will hope that Kerry Carpenter can deliver some more magic with the bat and lead them to another victory.

