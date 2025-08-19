Tigers vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 19, 2025

The Houston Astros (69-56) were blown out 10-0 in the series opener by the Detroit Tigers (74-53). The Astros have faced pressure from the Seattle Mariners for the AL West but have a 1.5-game lead. Houston won their last two series on the road in New York and Miami.

Ad

The Tigers, meanwhile, are runaway leaders in the AL Central, with an 8.5-game lead over the next-best Cleveland Guardians. They have seven wins in their last nine games and have a strong 40-24 record at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. E.T. at Comerica Park

Money Line: Tigers -172, Astros +143

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 74 degrees F, 34% rain, Wind 8 mph R-L

Ad

Trending

Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Tigers

Parker Meadows: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),

Matt Vierling: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Ty Madden: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jose Urquidy: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Sean Guenther: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Reese Olson: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Paul Sewald: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jackson Jobe: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Alex Cobb: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Jason Foley: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Astros

Lance McCullers: 10 Day IL (Finger),

Jake Meyers: 10 Day IL (Calf),

Brandon Walter: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Josh Hader: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Zach Dezenzo: 60 Day IL (Hand),

Brendan Rodgers: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Isaac Paredes: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),

Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL (Hand),

Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Cristian Javier: day-to-day (Illness)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Tigers

3B Colt Keith L 2B G. Torres R DH K. Carpenter L LF Riley Greene L 1B S. Torkelson R RF W. Perez S C D. Dingler R SS Z. McKinstry L CF Javier Baez R

Astros

SS Jeremy Pena R 3B C. Correa R LF Jose Altuve R 1B C. Walker R C Yainer Diaz R DH V. Caratini S 2B Ramon Urias R CF C. McCormick R RF Cam Smith R

Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Expert picks and prediction

It will be the battle of the aces with Astros' Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) facing Tigers' Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP).

Ad

Both have identical figures, but Brown comes into the game in better form. The Astros starter has earned two or fewer runs in his last four starts, while the reigning Cy Young winner, Skubal, has 10 runs in his last three outings.

Both teams also have near identical collective figures - Tigers (.250 AVG, 3.81 ERA), Astros (.254 AVG, 3.94 ERA). It will be interesting to see Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Carlos Correa working Skubal in the Astros' top order. Spencer Tolkien and Riley Greene are ones to watch out for in the Detroit's offence.

Ad

Prediction: Tigers 4, Astros 3

Picks: Tigers ML (-172), Under 7.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More