Tigers vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 19, 2025

The Houston Astros (69-56) were blown out 10-0 in the series opener by the Detroit Tigers (74-53). The Astros have faced pressure from the Seattle Mariners for the AL West but have a 1.5-game lead. Houston won their last two series on the road in New York and Miami.
The Tigers, meanwhile, are runaway leaders in the AL Central, with an 8.5-game lead over the next-best Cleveland Guardians. They have seven wins in their last nine games and have a strong 40-24 record at home.
Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. E.T. at Comerica Park
Money Line: Tigers -172, Astros +143
Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 74 degrees F, 34% rain, Wind 8 mph R-L
Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Tigers
- Parker Meadows: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),
- Matt Vierling: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Ty Madden: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jose Urquidy: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Sean Guenther: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Reese Olson: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Paul Sewald: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jackson Jobe: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Alex Cobb: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Jason Foley: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Astros
- Lance McCullers: 10 Day IL (Finger),
- Jake Meyers: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Brandon Walter: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Josh Hader: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Zach Dezenzo: 60 Day IL (Hand),
- Brendan Rodgers: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Isaac Paredes: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL (Hand),
- Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Cristian Javier: day-to-day (Illness)
Expected Lineups
Tigers
- 3B Colt Keith L
- 2B G. Torres R
- DH K. Carpenter L
- LF Riley Greene L
- 1B S. Torkelson R
- RF W. Perez S
- C D. Dingler R
- SS Z. McKinstry L
- CF Javier Baez R
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena R
- 3B C. Correa R
- LF Jose Altuve R
- 1B C. Walker R
- C Yainer Diaz R
- DH V. Caratini S
- 2B Ramon Urias R
- CF C. McCormick R
- RF Cam Smith R
Tigers vs. Astros Game 2: Expert picks and prediction
It will be the battle of the aces with Astros' Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) facing Tigers' Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP).
Both have identical figures, but Brown comes into the game in better form. The Astros starter has earned two or fewer runs in his last four starts, while the reigning Cy Young winner, Skubal, has 10 runs in his last three outings.
Both teams also have near identical collective figures - Tigers (.250 AVG, 3.81 ERA), Astros (.254 AVG, 3.94 ERA). It will be interesting to see Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Carlos Correa working Skubal in the Astros' top order. Spencer Tolkien and Riley Greene are ones to watch out for in the Detroit's offence.
Prediction: Tigers 4, Astros 3
Picks: Tigers ML (-172), Under 7.5 runs