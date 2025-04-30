Tigers vs. Astros: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are set to wrap up a series on Wednesday afternoon at Daikin Park. It's been a great start to the week for the home team as they have won the first two games of the series.

The Tigers are coming into this series with an 18-12 record, while the Houston Astros are sitting at 16-13. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for the series finale.

Tigers vs. Astros prediction

Spencer Torkelson is off to a great start - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Tigers have not been as dominant on the road this season, but this is still a great offensive team. Detroit has already belted 32 home runs this season, and that offense will need to carry them in this game.

Jackson Jobe will make this start for the Tigers on Wednesday and he is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA this season. Jobe will need to slow down the Astros to begin the game and give his offense a chance to respond.

Houston is going to be sending AJ Blubaugh to the mound on Wednesday, and he will be making his season debut. The Astros come into this game with a ton of momentum, which should take some pressure off Blubaugh.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with four home runs, but this is a team that hasn't been doing much slugging this season. Look for the Astros to struggle to score in this game, allowing the Tigers a chance to pick up a win.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 4, Houston Astros 3

Tigers vs. Astros odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers EVEN, Houston Astros -120

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+165), Astros +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Tigers vs. Astros injuries

Detroit Tigers injury report

Beau Brieske (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ankle inflammation)

Manuel Margot (OF): 10-Day IL (Left patellar tendon strain)

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff muscle strain)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve discomfort)

Houston Astros injury report

Lance McCullers - Source: Imagn

Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor tendon surgery)

Shawn Dubin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-Day IL (Broken right thumb)

Taylor Trammel (OF): 10-Day IL (Right calf strain)

Cristian Javier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Tigers vs. Astros picks

It has been a rough series for the Detroit Tigers, but they will bounce back in this game. When making picks for this matchup, taking the Tigers will be the way to go.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers EVEN

Run Spread: Houston Astros +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)

