Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

The Detroit Tigers have turned this series into a pitcher’s clinic, stealing back-to-back nail-biters with 2-1 and 1-0 wins in Cleveland’s own backyard. While the Guardians have struggled to string together hits. The Tigers will face the Guardians in Game 3 of the series at Progressive Field on Sunday,

The Tigers’ arms have held firm, and now, with Tarik Skubal chasing his 11th win, all eyes shift to two hitters capable of breaking this defensive deadlock, Riley Greene, Detroit’s breakout star swinging one of the hottest bats in the AL, and Jose Ramirez, Cleveland’s heartbeat and a certified lefty killer. If anyone’s cracking this pitcher’s duel open, it’s one of these two.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 3 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Tarik Skubal is in elite form, tied for the MLB lead at 10-2 with a 2.15 ERA, a stingy 0.83 WHIP, and a league-high 138 strikeouts over 109 innings. At home, he’s undefeated (8-0), and he’s struck out 13 in a gem against Minnesota while allowing just one hit over seven innings.

Gavin Williams (Guardians)

Cleveland’s 25-year-old righty, Gavin Williams, is 5-4 with a 3.86 ERA, 82 strikeouts, and a 1.46 WHIP over 86.1 innings. Standing 6’6”, he combines size with solid stuff, though his walk rate has been a concern.

Top Hitters to Watch

Riley Greene (DET) – Hitting .287 with 21 HR and 69 RBI this season, Greene has been Detroit’s most consistent bat, especially against right-handed pitching (.312 AVG, 20 HR, .987 OPS vs RHP).

Jose Ramirez (CLE) – The switch-hitting star continues to anchor Cleveland’s lineup, slashing .300/.362/.489 with 14 homers and 39 RBI through 84 games. Against Skubal, Ramirez owns a .417 career average (10-for-24) with 4 extra-base hits. His disciplined approach makes him one of the toughest outs in the league against southpaws.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

DH Colt Keith (L)

2B Gleyber Torres (R)

RF Wenceel Perez (S)

LF Riley Greene (L)

1B Spencer Torkelson (R)

3B Zach McKinstry (L)

C Dillon Dingler (R)

CF Parker Meadows (L)

SS Javier Baez (R)

SP: Tarik Skubal (L) - 10-2, 2.15 ERA

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan (L)

DH David Fry (R)

3B Jose Ramirez (S)

1B Carlos Santana (S)

CF Lane Thomas (R)

RF Nolan Jones (L)

2B Angel Martinez (S)

C Austin Hedges (R)

SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

SP: Gavin Williams (R) - 5-4, 3.86 ERA

Injury Report

Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres (2B) – day-to-day with neck contusion.

Kerry Carpenter (OF) – 10-day IL (hamstring).

Sawyer Gipson‑Long (SP) – 15-day IL (neck stiffness), likely out another week.

Alex Lange, Ty Madden, Jackson Jobe, Jason Foley, Alex Cobb, Jose Urquidy – on 60-day IL (various arm/shoulder/elbow/lat injuries)

Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias (SS) – 10-day IL (ankle sprain), progressing well in rehab; likely back in mid-July

Lane Thomas (CF) – day-to-day with foot soreness.

Shane Bieber, Ben Lively, Trevor Stephan, John Means, Andrew Walters, Sam Hentges, Will Brennan – all on 60-day IL (elbow/forearm/lat/shoulder injuries)

Current Odds

Tigers Runline (-1.5): -127

Guardians Runline (+1.5): +104

Over 7.5: +100

Under 7.5: -121

Tigers Moneyline: -233

Guardians Moneyline: +187

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Tigers 4, Guardians 1

Top Bets:

Tigers Moneyline (-233) – Skubal’s dominance at home makes Detroit a clear choice. Under 7.5 Runs (-121) – Two strong starters, both focused on limiting runs, set up a low-scoring contest.

Value Parlay: Tigers ML & Under 7.5 – combines Skubal’s edge with a projected pitching duel for solid returns.

