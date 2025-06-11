Tigers vs Orioles: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 11, 2025

The Tigers look to keep their momentum against the Orioles in Game 2 after a comfortable opening victory in their three-game series. Baltimore tried to engage in a shootout with Detroit, but it was the latter that prevailed and came up with the 5-3 win.

A pitching duel is bound to ensue as Casey Mize will carry his 6-1 record against the O's Zach Eflin, who has impressed this year with a 5-2 win-loss card.

Tigers vs. Orioles recent form and records

Detroit continues to be the best team across MLB with their 44-24 record on the back of their consistent offense and pitching. The squad has also posted an impressive 21-15 record on the road and a +94 run differential so far.

Baltimore, despite their to start the year, is slowly gaining traction in the past few weeks. The team's 26-39 record is the worst in the AL East. However, this doesn't reflect the momentum they've built up as they've won seven of their last 10 fixtures.

Tigers vs. Orioles odds

Money Line: DET (-110), BAL (-110)

Run Spread: DET -1.5 (+149), BAL +1.5 (-181)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (-136), U 9.5 (+112)

Tigers vs. Orioles injuries

DET injury report

Reese Olson (SP): 15-day IL (finger)

Alex Cobb (SP): 15-day IL (hip)

Jackson Jobe (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)

Matt Vierling (CF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Jose Urquidy (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Lange (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Ty Madden (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

BAL injury report

Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)

Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)

Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)

Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)

Tigers vs. Orioles projected lineup

DET projected lineup

Parker Meadows (CF)

Gleyber Torres (2B)

Kerry Carpenter (RF)

Riley Greene (LF)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Colt Keith (DH)

Dillon Dingler (C)

Zack McKinstry (3B)

Javier Baez (SS)

Casey Mize (SP, 6-1 | 2.91 ERA | 48 K)

BAL projected lineup

Jackson Holliday (2B)

Adley Rutschman (C)

Gunnar Henderson (SS)

Jordan Westburg (3B)

Cedric Mullins (CF)

Colton Cowser (LF)

Ramon Laureano (RF)

Coby Mayo (DH)

Zach Eflin (SP, 5-2 | 4.47 ERA | 31 K)

Tigers vs. Orioles picks and game prediction

Given the momentum that the Orioles are carrying into the game, bookmakers have tagged the contest as evens. However, Casey Mize's brilliant 2025 campaign should easily lift Detroit past the O's on the road.

Run Line: DET -1.5 (+149)

Total Runs: U 9.5 (+112)

Prediction: DET wins, 4-1

