Tigers vs Royals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 31, 2025

American League Central Division rivals continue their series on Saturday as the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals. Detroit came away with a 7-5 win in the series opener and will look to claim the series victory.
The Tigers have been a dominant team all season, at 38-20 on the year, while the Royals are 30-28. Here's a look at the odds for Game 2 of the series and some predictions that could be made:
Tigers vs. Royals prediction
Tarik Skubal continues to be the best pitcher in the American League and will be on the mound for the Tigers in this matchup. Skubal has gone 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA so far this season and should be dominant again against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson continues to put up huge numbers for Detroit as he leads the way with 14 home runs. This Tigers have a ton of offense, and that should be seen in this matchup.
Veteran Michael Wacha will start for the Kansas City Royals and he has gone just 3-4 with a 3.21 ERA this season. Wacha has been pitching well this season, but he won't be able to match Skubal on Saturday.
Bobby Witt Jr. continues to slump a bit for the Royals, and the offense just won't be able to get things going. Skubal and the Tigers are going to set the tone once again with a big win.
Prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Kansas City Royals 2
Tigers vs. Royals odds
Money Line: Detroit Tigers -190, Kansas City Royals +160
Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-110), Royals +1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)
Tigers vs. Royals injuries
Detroit Tigers injury report
Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)
Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve discomfort)
Jackson Jobe (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor strain)
Sawyer Gipson-Long (RHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)
Alex Lange (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from lat surgery)
Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)
Kansas City Royals injury report
Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Lucas Erceg (RHP): Mid-June (Low back strain)
Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)
Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)
Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)
Tigers vs. Royals picks
The Detroit Tigers won the series opener and are going to be the team to watch when making picks in Game 2 of the series.
Money Line: Detroit Tigers -190
Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)