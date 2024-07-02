To say it has been a difficult few seasons for Tim Anderson would be an understatement. The two-time All-Star has been a shell of himself over the past two seasons, watching his numbers plummet across the board. The former star's fledgling career took yet another blow as the Miami Marlins opted to designate him for assignment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Tim Anderson did this, got punched in the face and then disappeared from the face of the earth" - @editti22

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Marlins will have five days to try and facilitate a trade of the former star. However, his one-year, $5,000,000 deal might be enough for teams to avoid making a deal.

That being said, Tim Anderson has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, and if the Marlins cannot find a trade partner, a team might be willing to take a shot on the shortstop in free agency.

A look at 3 potential landing spots for Tim Anderson after being DFA'd by the Marlins

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

If there was a contender who would be willing to a take shot on the former two-time All-Star, it could be the Los Angeles Dodgers. Currently, the Dodgers have a need at the shortstop position with Mookie Betts on the IL. The club has shown a willingness to try and revive slumping players in the past, such as Joey Gallo, so Anderson could find himself in Hollywood.

Expand Tweet

"Tim Anderson after the Dodgers claim him off waivers" - @RAZ0RBACKS

#2 - Atlanta Braves

Another top contender who could look to sign the struggling shortstop is the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have lost superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season and could be looking to become buyers this summer.

Anderson could present the club with a low-risk, high-reward option for without much of a financial commitment.

#3 - The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees could be another team interested in acquiring Anderson either via a trade or in free agency.

Given the team's health struggles and inconsistent play from some of their aging infielders, Anderson could be an intriguing addition to the confines of Yankees Stadium. He could be an interesting depth piece for New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback