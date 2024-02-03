Timber Rattlers' Fox Cities Stadium makes history by winning Ballpark of the Year 2023 title, joins MLB's elite Target Field and Truist Park

Minor league side Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' home, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, won the BallPark Digest's Ballpark of the Year 2023. With this honor, it joined the ranks of high-end ballparks like Target Field and Truist Field. Neuroscience Group Field also became the first ballpark in the Midwest League to win the award.

Timber Rattlers president and CEO, Rob Zerjav shared the news at the team’s 2024 Hot Stove Banquet on Wednesday night.

“We take a lot of pride in our almost 30-year-old stadium and have been very strategic with our renovation plans over the years to ensure we are providing the newest amenities while keeping some of our old-school charm," Zerjav said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“We are deeply honored to be named Ballpark Digest’s Ballpark of the Year and we thank Kevin and his team for this tremendous recognition,” said Zerjav.

“We take a lot of pride in our almost 30-year-old stadium and have been very strategic with our renovation plans over the years to ensure we are providing the newest amenities while keeping some of our old-school charm. Our recent renovation couldn’t have been received any better by our players and our fans. To have that hard work noticed by Ballpark Digest is the cherry on top.”

Renovation upgrades at Timber Rattlers' ballpark

Back when Zerjav started out as a general manager in 2022, the ballpark initiated a series of renovation plans. The most recent upgrades included a 360-degree concourse, new seating on the left-field wall, and a slide modeled after Bernie Brewer's Slide at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

They also created a new premium group area behind home plate, expanded concourses, and improved handicapped seating. The ballpark also has a 22,000-square-foot home clubhouse with luxurious locker rooms, batting cages, a workout facility, and meeting and video rooms.

The Timber Rattlers' attendance increased by 10% in 2023, with over 227,000 fans visiting Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, per Wbay.

The club will kickstart their season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.