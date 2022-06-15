“Time for the Braves to acquire four second basemen and win the World Series” “If anyone needs me, I'll be punching holes in things” - Atlanta Braves fans are distraught over Ozzie Albies fractured foot

During last night's Atlanta Braves contest with the Washington Nationals, star second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered an injury and had to exit the game. The injury occurred when Albies was at the plate. He fractured his foot on his swing.

This is really unfortunate for the Atlanta Braves, especially because they are right in the middle of a 12-game winning streak. Albies has been a major contributor offensively for the Braves so far this season. Over the past seven games, Albies batted in nine runs and had an OPS of .834. On the defensive side of the ball, Albies is one of the best middle infielders in the game today and always has a good presence in the field.

After longtime Atlanta Braves superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this past off-season, Albies became one of the sole offensive team leaders on the squad. Ronald Acuna Jr. was another big contributor last year until his season-ending injury in July. His recent return has boosted the team and will help carry them during Albies' absence.

Luckily for Ozzie Albies, his injury will not sideline him for too long. Braves fans are anxious, though, because the team is in a position to potentially catch the first-placed New York Mets. Many fans took to social media to express their anst.

Braves fans are horrified over Ozzie Albies injury

Many Atlanta Braves fans are really freaking out over this injury. Even though Albies was not putting up the greatest stats so far, he is still a great presence on the field and is one of the Braves' leaders. With the Braves right in the rearview mirror of the first-placed New York Mets, this injury definitely hurts.

Although there were fans freaking out, there were fans who were grateful the injury was not too serious. A broken foot is still a painful injury; however, it could have been something much more severe, such as a torn ACL, which would most definitely have ended Ozzie Albies' 2022 MLB season.

There were also Braves fans who are still hopeful and optimistic about the current situation. Even though this is a bad beat for the Atlanta Braves, they are still in a good position in their division right now.

Overall, the Atlanta Braves suffered a setback with Ozzie Albies' injury. However, they are on a historic winning streak and are in a great position at this point in the MLB season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far