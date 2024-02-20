"Time of my life representing USA" - When 11x All-Star Mike Trout reflected on leading Team USA to WBC finals despite a heartbreaking finish

The World Baseball Classics, one of the most prestigious tournaments in baseball, took place in 2023. Team USA was led by LA Angels star Mike Trout. Under his leadership, the team had a great run. However, it ended in the finals as they faced Shohei Ohtani's Team Japan.

The 11-time All-Star OF was one of the central characters in the game. After two outs in the ninth, Trout entered the batter's box and stepped to face his then Angels team-mate Ohtani.

But the two-way phenom got the better of the American star during this match-up. He struck out Trout. Japan won the match 3-2 and claimed the WBC trophy.

Following the heart-breaking defeat, Trout reflected on leading his national team to the finals of the tournament. He posted an emotional message on social media for his fans, mentioning that representing his country on the world stage was one of his greatest achievements. In the post, he said:

"It’s hard to sum into words what these last couple of weeks have meant to me. I had the time of my life representing that USA on my chest! The energy was electric and made the WBC a moment I’ll always cherish. So thank you all so much. It was an honor to be your captain."

Trout proved to be a great leader for his national team in the tournament back then. They were in the second position of Pool C with three wins from four games and qualified for the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, they defeated Venezuela by a scoreline of 9-7, thus proceeding to face Cuba. The Cuban national team couldn't hold back Trout and Co., as they cruised to a 14-2 win.

Although they lost the final against Japan, Trout was named to the 2023 All-World Baseball Classic team, alongside Ohtani and others.

Mike Trout flunks off the possibility of a trade move away from the Angels

Mike Trout is one of LA Angels' biggest stars of all time. He joined the Los Angeles-based club in 2011. The player has recently opened up about his future.

In an interview, Trou dismissed any ideas of him leaving the Angels soon. The 3x AL MVP has clearly stated that he has no intentions to make a trade move and would want to stick back with the team until the end of his contract but is keeping all doors open for the future.

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade," Trout said (via ESPN). "There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here.

"The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So, I think that's been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something's changed, but that's been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up."

In MLB, Trout has a batting average of 0.301, 1,624 hits and 368 home runs. He also batted in 940 runs and has 206 stolen bases. He signed a $426 million 12-year contract with the team in 2019.

