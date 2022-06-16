“To have to get both Trout & Ohtani out to close out a no hitter just seems cruel” - MLB Fans react to Shohei Ohtani breaking up a no-hitter in the 9th inning

The Los Angeles Angels were getting no-hit during last night's game against the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers until Shohei Ohtani finally broke it up with a triple in the ninth inning.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei Ohtani triples to break up Tyler Anderson’s no-hitter with one out in the ninth inning Shohei Ohtani triples to break up Tyler Anderson’s no-hitter with one out in the ninth inning https://t.co/f8r83IqB8n

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson was absolutely locked down in his start against the Angels, going 8.1 innings, throwing a whopping 122 pitches, with eight strikeouts and just one hit given up, which was the Ohtani triple. Keep in mind that this lineup also features superstar Mike Trout, breakout player Taylor Ward, and solid hitters like Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. This is definitely not an easy team to pitch to, let alone throw 8.1 hitless innings against.

Although Tyler Anderson did not get to complete the no-hitter, he still rises to eight wins on the year and has yet to record a loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also has just a 2.82 earned run average, so it is safe to say that he is having a great year, even outside of the almost no-hitter.

Before giving up the triple to Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson struck out Mike Trout, and it was looking like he was going to finish the job. However, on the first pitch of the next at-bat, Ohtani ripped a slider down the right field line for a triple. Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts tried to dive for the ball to save the no-hitter, however, he was just out of reach when the ball hit the fence.

Since history could have been made, and it was Shohei Ohtani, one of the most famous players in baseball, who broke the no hitter, a lot of fans reacted to what happened. Here's what baseball fans on Twitter had to say.

MLB Twitter reacts to Shohei Ohtani breaking up no-no

Many fans were impressed that Tyler Anderston struck out Mike Trout, especially since his pitch count was so high. People were also saying that it must be really difficult to face both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to close out a no-hitter in the ninth.

Ray @RayLV702 @TalkinBaseball_ To have to get both Trout & Ohtani out to close out a no hitter just seems cruel. @TalkinBaseball_ To have to get both Trout & Ohtani out to close out a no hitter just seems cruel.

Unsatknifehand @unsatknifehand @RayLV702 @TalkinBaseball_ Yea that was rough but Striking out trout looking on a 122 pitch count is awesome just by itself. @RayLV702 @TalkinBaseball_ Yea that was rough but Striking out trout looking on a 122 pitch count is awesome just by itself.

LeahofDodgersLand @dodgerstopshelf @TalkinBaseball_ Giving up a hit to the god among men is understandable. Tyler Anderson shoved and we love him regardless. @TalkinBaseball_ Giving up a hit to the god among men is understandable. Tyler Anderson shoved and we love him regardless.

Fans also said that if it were going to be anyone to break the no-hitter, Ohtani is just the guy to do it. It's not like Ohtani got a weak hit either, he crushed that ball to the right field fence.

🫶🏻CollééN🫶🏻 @SportsFamsRock not surprised.. @TalkinBaseball_ Out of all ppl sho breaks the no hitternot surprised.. @TalkinBaseball_ Out of all ppl sho breaks the no hitter 😝😝 not surprised..

It would have been nice to see another no-hitter thrown this season, and it would have been crazy to see Tyler Anderson shut down both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to close out the game. However, the two are among some of the best hitters in the game, and it seems like they are impossible to get out sometimes.

