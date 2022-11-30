New York Yankees slugger and infielder Gleyber Torres can check one box out of his career bucket list.

The 25-year-old recently made a celebratory post on social media site Instagram regarding his inclusion to play for his hometown club in Venezuela. It can also be seen in the post that he was clad in former New York Yankees player Bobby Abreu's Venezuelan League jersey.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks “Today one of many dreams are being accomplished” 🥹



The New York Yankees have given Torres permission to play winter league ball for his hometown team, Leones del Caracas, in the nation's capital. Torres will be joined by fellow infielder and Seattle Mariners player Eugenio Suarez, who also hails from Venezuela.

The outfit isn't too different from Torres' major league club. Leones del Caracas is the most successful club in Venezuelan Professional Baseball League history, with 20 titles, 17 runners-up, and 34 finals played.

The team also has two Caribbean Series championships under their belt, which is the most prestigious competition among Latin American countries.

Gleyber Torres piqued Seattle Mariners' interest

The Seattle Mariners have rehashed their outfield this offseason and are still in the market for potential outfielders. It has now been rumored that the Mariners could be looking to add New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres to their squad.

Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM The #Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner, Kolton Wong, Gleyber Torres and all the other free agent middle infielders. Jerry Dipoto President made it clear that their ownership will provide the resources to sign one of the big free agent middle infielders if it makes sense. The #Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner, Kolton Wong, Gleyber Torres and all the other free agent middle infielders. Jerry Dipoto President made it clear that their ownership will provide the resources to sign one of the big free agent middle infielders if it makes sense.

Per MLB analyst Jim Bowden, Seattle has contacted Torres, Trea Turner, and Kolten Wong about their possible terms and contracts. The move makes perfect sense for the Mariners. They have an abundance of outfielders but don't have every-day reliable middle infielders except for J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez.

With Torres and Suarez playing in the Venezuelan League this winter, it will further fan the flames of speculation regarding the 25-year-old Bronx Bomber's future with the club.

