Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 4 including Julio Rodriguez, Alejandro Kirk, and more for October 20, 2025

Game 7. No second chances. Tonight at Rogers Centre, the ALCS showdown between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays hits its climax; the winner moves on, the loser’s October ends.

Both managers must battle not just opposing lineups but exhaustion, bullpen usage, and playoff nerves. In this sudden-death setting, power hitters often become the difference-makers, one mistake pitch to one of the right batters, and the night flips.

That’s why home-run props look especially juicy today: four sluggers stand out in our research as having the best mix of matchup, timing, and big-moment DNA to blast the series-winner.

Today’s Four Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Kirk’s recent run at the plate gives him sneaky upside despite a lower long-term power profile, and his bat could be a real factor again tonight against right-hander George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA).

Kirk already has 3 homers in 9 postseason games, including a big shot off a Mariners reliever back in Game 3 of this very series. What makes him a sneaky home-run prop pick is his ability to square up fastballs up in the zone, an area where Kirby occasionally leaves mistakes when he’s behind in counts.

With the Blue Jays back at Rogers Centre, where Kirk’s pull power plays perfectly to the short left-center gap, the matchup and momentum both line up for him to stay hot and possibly leave the yard again in this elimination game.

Eugenio Suarez finished the regular season as one of the league’s most productive home-run hitters; he posted 49 HR and 118 RBI in 2025, and brings that batted-ball profile into Game 7.

Suarez’s postseason line shows he still slices balls hard. 2025 postseason: 43 AB, .209, 3 HR, and his swing is tailor-made to punish meatballs or poorly located breaking pitches.

In a do-or-die environment where relievers get used early, Suarez’s combination of pull power and two-strike damage makes him a logical mid-ticket target, especially if Seattle plans to stay aggressive early and force Toronto’s pen into long outings.

#2. Julio Rodriguez (+491)

Julio remains Seattle’s top electric bat and a true match-context threat. His 2025 regular season 32 homers, 30 steals, and Statcast profile show elite bat speed and hard-hit rates; in the playoffs, he’s had mixed results, but when he’s on, he changes games with one swing.

Julio’s 2025 postseason line: 43 AB, .186, 3 HR the counting numbers are modest, but his power flashes have been game-defining in this series, including a 414-ft two-run homer earlier.

With Toronto’s bullpen likely to be worked after Game 6, Julio is a high-variance, high-upside play: he’ll either swing-and-miss or crush the one pitch he wants, and at +491 that upside is priced in.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rewarded bettors yesterday by going deep in Game 6, delivering a statement blast that kept Toronto’s season alive. His ridiculous 2025 postseason line entering tonight: .462 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, elite production that’s translated to every pressure spot this month.

He homered in Game 6 to tie the franchise postseason HR record, and he’s consistently punished pitches left in the middle or up in the zone.

He’ll face George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA), a right-hander who relies heavily on precision and command, a dangerous combination against a hitter like Vlad Jr., who punishes mistakes over the heart of the plate.

With three homers in his last four games and a locked-in approach during this series, Guerrero’s timing and confidence make him a strong candidate to go deep again under the biggest lights of the postseason.

