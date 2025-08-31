Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and more for August 31, 2025

Finding the right power bats to back is never easy, but Sunday’s matchups bring plenty of intriguing home run opportunities. From MVP-caliber sluggers like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper to under-the-radar names swinging hot bats, today’s board has a mix of star power and sneaky value.

With a few pitchers on the mound who have been prone to long balls, it sets up as a prime spot to chase some plus-money shots. Here are the top five home run prop bets for August 31.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Bryce Harper: +270

Harper reminded everyone how dangerous he still is, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk, and three runs scored in Thursday’s blowout of Atlanta.

That blast was his 22nd of the year, and he’s now slashing .269 with 63 RBI and 11 steals.

Today he gets Hurston Waldrep, who’s been lights-out with a 0.90 ERA, but Harper’s veteran eye and ability to punish fastballs give him a puncher’s chance even against a rookie on a heater. With his swing locked in, Harper offers strong value at +270 to go deep again.

#4. Kyle Higashioka: +320

Higashioka has been swinging a hot bat, and Wednesday’s explosion proved it, he went 2-for-5 with a three-run shot, an RBI single, and even added a sac fly in the Yankees’ 20-3 rout of the Angels.

That performance pushed him to 10 homers and 45 RBI on the season while hitting .253. Today he faces J.T. Ginn, who’s struggled with a 4.96 ERA and has been prone to mistakes over the plate.

Higashioka doesn’t get the spotlight like Judge or Stanton, but with his power showing up in big moments, he’s a sneaky good value at +320 to leave the yard again.

#3. Kyle Tucker: +250

Tucker has been a steady force in Houston’s lineup all season, posting 21 homers, 70 RBI, and 25 steals while slashing .266.

He draws a favorable matchup today against Tanner Gordon, who owns a rough 6.44 ERA and has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard.

Tucker’s blend of power and patience makes him especially dangerous against pitchers who struggle with command. Given the matchup and his ability to change a game with one swing, Tucker is a strong candidate to go deep at +250.

#2. Pete Crow-Armstrong: +295

Crow-Armstrong has quietly become one of the most well-rounded young stars in baseball, showing a mix of speed and power with 28 homers, 31 steals, and 83 RBI in 2025.

He faces Tanner Gordon, who’s been tagged often this year with a 6.44 ERA and trouble limiting hard contact.

While PCA’s speed is always a threat, his ability to barrel up mistakes gives him real home run upside in this matchup. At +295, his combination of pop and favorable pitching opponent makes him a sneaky strong play.

#1. Aaron Judge: +225

Judge has started to heat up again, going deep twice in his last four games, including a blast just yesterday.

Even though Martin Perez has pitched to a sharp 2.02 ERA this season, Judge has always been the type of hitter who doesn’t need mistakes to leave the yard, he punishes good pitches just as easily.

With his power stroke dialed in and Yankee Stadium’s short porch always in play, Judge remains the most dangerous bat on the board and the clear top home run target for today.

