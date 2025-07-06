Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Michael Busch, and more for July 6, 2025

It’s been a scorching week for MLB sluggers, and today’s July 6 slate lines up another power-packed menu of home run prop picks worth targeting. With stars like Aaron Judge continuing to punish opposing bullpens, and Michael Busch turning Wrigley Field into his launchpad, value is scattered across the board.

Cody Bellinger stays hot in the Subway Series, while Brent Rooker and Corbin Carroll look to capitalize on favorable matchups against hittable righties. Let’s dive into the top five MLB home run prop bets for Saturday, July 6, featuring big bats, premium odds, and red-hot trends you’ll want to ride.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Cody Bellinger (+350)

Cody Bellinger could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Cody Bellinger is stacking up strong at-bats this week, slashing .303 with three homers, eight RBIs and a .939 OPS over his last seven games.

He’s already gone deep once in this Yankees-Mets series and now draws a matchup against a shaky Mets bullpen that’s struggled with left-handed power all season.

With a 15.2% K rate in this stretch and plenty of hard contact, Belli’s bat stays a legit home run threat heading into Game 3.

#4 Brent Rooker (+280)

Brent Rooker looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Brent Rooker’s bat has been a problem for pitchers all year, and tonight he gets a golden matchup against Hayden Birdsong. With 18 homers banked, a steady 92.0 mph exit velocity, and a 14.4% barrel rate, Rooker’s been a menace against right-handers.

Birdsong’s tendency to leave mistakes over the plate makes this a prime spot for Rooker to launch one deep.

#3 Corbin Carroll (+270)

Corbin Carroll could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Corbin Carroll is looking to bounce back tonight after an unproductive game on Saturday following his return from a wrist injury. Despite the hitless outing, his season stats remain impressive, with 17 of his 20 homers coming against right-handed pitchers and a strong .971 OPS versus them.

Carroll’s powerful 92.5 mph exit velocity and 49.5% hard-hit rate make him a real threat against Michael Lorenzen, who sports a 4.95 ERA. Expect Carroll to turn things around with a big hit tonight.

#2 Aaron Judge (+155)

Aaron Judge might blast one into the bleachers tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Judge is on another tear, hitting .361 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs, and he’s carried that momentum into this series with a homer already off the Mets bullpen.

Over his last five games, Judge has been unstoppable, boasting a .500 average, 1.667 OPS and an impressive 29.2% walk rate while keeping strikeouts low at 12.5%.

Facing the Mets bullpen at home, Judge’s elite power and plate discipline make him a prime candidate for another big swing tonight.

#1 Michael Busch (+390)

Another moonshot could be incoming from Michael Busch (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Busch is putting on a fireworks show of his own in Chicago this week. The Cubs slugger has been practically unstoppable in this Crosstown series, torching White Sox pitching for a ridiculous seven hits in nine at-bats, including four long balls and six RBIs in just two games.

His absurd 3.000 OPS over that span feels like something out of a video game. With 18 homers on the year and Fedde’s shaky 4.56 ERA on deck, Busch looks primed to keep launching rockets at Wrigley, and at +390 odds, he’s one of the hottest power bets on the board tonight.

