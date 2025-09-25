Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Salvador Perez, and more for September 25, 2025

Power, timing, and a hot streak are the keys when it comes to hitting home runs, and the top MLB home run prop bets of today comprise players who are playing their best. From Aaron Judge's long-ball abilities to Cal Raleigh's hot streak getting out of control behind the plate, and Salvador Perez proving he still has some pop in his bat, these are the sluggers who are most likely to hit a home run.

With recent performances showing consistency, clutch hitting, and momentum, these picks are on players who can change the game in one at-bat and are thus the most exciting bets for today's games of MLB.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cal Raleigh: +189

Cal Raleigh has been on an absolute tear lately, looking more like a launchpad than a catcher’s box.

In his last four games, he’s already sent four pitches over the fence, including a two-homer explosion and a double in Wednesday’s 9-2 win over Colorado, racking up four RBIs in the process.

Raleigh’s season numbers, 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, put him among the most dangerous power hitters in the league, and tonight’s matchup against Bradley Blalock, who has struggled to contain hitters with a 9.16 ERA, couldn’t be more favorable. If Raleigh connects early, expect him to turn the Mariners’ dugout into a celebration zone again.

#4. Julio Rodriguez: +300

Julio Rodriguez is looking poised to deliver more fireworks tonight. After hitting a solo home run in Seattle’s 4-2 win yesterday, Rodriguez has now joined the Mariners’ power surge alongside Cal Raleigh.

With 32 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases on the season, he’s a dynamic threat both on the bases and at the plate.

Facing the same pitcher as Raleigh, Bradley Blalock, who has struggled to keep the ball in the park, Rodriguez has a prime opportunity to add to his tally and keep Seattle’s offense rolling.

#3. Taylor Ward: +413

Taylor Ward is showing no signs of slowing down. After blasting a solo home run against the Royals on Wednesday, Ward has now homered in two consecutive games, part of a five-home-run surge over his last seven outings.

With 36 homers, 103 RBIs, and 86 runs scored on the season, he’s one of the most dangerous hitters in the Angels’ lineup.

Facing Michael Lorenzen, who owns a 4.70 ERA this year, Ward has a solid chance to extend his hot streak and keep delivering the long ball for fantasy and prop bettors alike.

#2. Salvador Perez: +303

Salvador Perez is showing he’s still a major power threat behind the plate for the Royals. Over his last 10 games, he’s gone 13-for-38 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, demonstrating a red-hot swing that can change a game in an instant.

This season, he has 30 home runs and 97 RBIs, and he’s facing left-hander Mitch Farris, who has struggled with a 6.52 ERA.

Perez’s ability to drive the ball to all fields makes him a prime candidate to add another homer to his streak, offering a solid option for today’s MLB home run prop bets.

#1. Aaron Judge: +177

Aaron Judge is in prime form and continuing to dominate the Yankees’ lineup. On Wednesday, he went 3-for-4 with two towering home runs, a walk, and four RBIs in an 8-1 rout of the White Sox, showcasing his incredible power and consistency.

With 51 homers, 109 RBIs, and 133 runs scored this season, Judge is a perennial threat to go deep in any matchup.

Facing White Sox pitcher Davis Martin, who carries a 4.03 ERA, Judge has every opportunity to extend his power surge and keep racking up home runs for prop bettors and fantasy owners alike.

